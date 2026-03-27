Tyrese Dips In Middle Of Tank Verzuz Battle And Argues With Trey Songz

Tyrese and Tank's Verzuz battle finally happened last night after years of it never materializing. It got underway at a Los Angeles venue and was available to watch via the Verzuz Instagram account and Apple Music. Overall, the wait seems to have been worth it in the eyes of many as there was no shortage of viral moments.

Tyrese spearheaded most of them, including dipping mid battle. "Tell valet to pull up my f*cking car I'm outta here!" he announced. Even though it seemed the Fast & Furious star was heated in this moment, it was quite hilarious at the same time. As soon as he left the stage, Tank immediately started singing.

However, Tyrese did come back to finish the head-to-head battle, so it seems there was some sort of miscommunication. Elsewhere during the evening, Tank had a good time roasting his TGT bandmate's wardrobe, which even Tyrese couldn't help but laugh about as well.

At one point, Tank even made a song out of the latter's outfits, adding some wholesomeness to the whole program.

However, there were still some other testy incidents to be had. For example, Tank tried to bring out Trey Songz for the remix of "When We." That didn't fly with Tyrese since Tank already performed it.

After trying to argue back, eventually Songz would leave the stage. It seems like the consensus among the viewers was that this was the right move to boot the guest performer. "Tank was winning until he brought Trey out," one fan harshly writes on X.

Tyrese And Kevin McCall Beef

Another tense moment occurred when Tank and Tyrese debated who was the better act overall. The latter had a malfunction with one of his songs which caused this to go down. Tyrese fired back by saying, "You’re an opener not a headliner... we all a need a comedian before the main act comes out."

However, Tank had a pretty solid rebuttal. "I’m the only artist on stage that’s done four headline tours. Fast & Furious is nice but you can’t tour."

Overall, though, it seems these two ex-groupmates had a fun time with the show in front of an eager audience. At the end of the day, Verzuz needs to have some drama peppered in to make things a tad more competitive.

However, we can't say that Tyrese doesn't have some real tensions elsewhere. Recently, Kevin McCall called out the "Sweet Lady" performer for not helping him out during a time of financial and personal need.

Tyrese clapped back at his claims, essentially telling him he had bigger fish to try at that moment. "Telling n****s I left you to the streets when you were homeless and f*cked up. Called me and asked me to look out when I got mansions, multiple mansions. I ain’t say nothing, I didn’t go at you, I didn’t respond. That’s not the true story, though."