Tyrese Dips In Middle Of Tank Verzuz Battle And Argues With Trey Songz

BY Zachary Horvath
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2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Luncheon
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Tyrese Gibson speaks onstage during the 2026 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
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With Tyrese and Tank being former bandmates, you had a feeling this Verzuz would deliver on the entertainment front, and it definitely did.

Tyrese and Tank's Verzuz battle finally happened last night after years of it never materializing. It got underway at a Los Angeles venue and was available to watch via the Verzuz Instagram account and Apple Music. Overall, the wait seems to have been worth it in the eyes of many as there was no shortage of viral moments.

Tyrese spearheaded most of them, including dipping mid battle. "Tell valet to pull up my f*cking car I'm outta here!" he announced. Even though it seemed the Fast & Furious star was heated in this moment, it was quite hilarious at the same time. As soon as he left the stage, Tank immediately started singing.

However, Tyrese did come back to finish the head-to-head battle, so it seems there was some sort of miscommunication. Elsewhere during the evening, Tank had a good time roasting his TGT bandmate's wardrobe, which even Tyrese couldn't help but laugh about as well.

At one point, Tank even made a song out of the latter's outfits, adding some wholesomeness to the whole program.

However, there were still some other testy incidents to be had. For example, Tank tried to bring out Trey Songz for the remix of "When We." That didn't fly with Tyrese since Tank already performed it.

After trying to argue back, eventually Songz would leave the stage. It seems like the consensus among the viewers was that this was the right move to boot the guest performer. "Tank was winning until he brought Trey out," one fan harshly writes on X.

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Tyrese And Kevin McCall Beef

Another tense moment occurred when Tank and Tyrese debated who was the better act overall. The latter had a malfunction with one of his songs which caused this to go down. Tyrese fired back by saying, "You’re an opener not a headliner... we all a need a comedian before the main act comes out."

However, Tank had a pretty solid rebuttal. "I’m the only artist on stage that’s done four headline tours. Fast & Furious is nice but you can’t tour."

Overall, though, it seems these two ex-groupmates had a fun time with the show in front of an eager audience. At the end of the day, Verzuz needs to have some drama peppered in to make things a tad more competitive.

However, we can't say that Tyrese doesn't have some real tensions elsewhere. Recently, Kevin McCall called out the "Sweet Lady" performer for not helping him out during a time of financial and personal need.

Tyrese clapped back at his claims, essentially telling him he had bigger fish to try at that moment. "Telling n****s I left you to the streets when you were homeless and f*cked up. Called me and asked me to look out when I got mansions, multiple mansions. I ain’t say nothing, I didn’t go at you, I didn’t respond. That’s not the true story, though."

"I knew that everything about your stuff was playing out for the world to see, when I was in the middle of my own sh*t. My baby mama sh*t trump yours by a thousand, trillion, times. And everything f*cking movie and franchise imaginable if I don’t clean my sh*t."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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