Tyrese & Tank To Face Off In “Verzuz” Battle

BY Caroline Fisher
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Tyrese Tank "Verzuz"
STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Tyrese and Tank perform onstage during An Evening Under The Stars for Lovers &amp; Friends at VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge on September 13, 2025 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
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Tyrese and Tank are scheduled to go head-to-head later this month, and fans can't wait to see who comes out on top.

Tyrese and Tank fans are in for a treat, as later this month, the two of them will go head-to-head in a Verzuz battle. Per Complex, the event will take place in Los Angeles on March 26 at 5 p.m. PT. It will be available to stream on both the official Verzuz Instagram account and Apple Music.

As expected, social media users have a lot of feelings about the upcoming battle and are making them known. "Tyrese finna wash👏," one Instagram commenter predicts. "Tank is gonna cook Tyrese," another claims. Someone else simply says, "Need Ginuwine to do a halftime show."

Chatter about a potential Verzuz battle between the two icons began all the way back in 2022. At the time, Tank appeared on the Drink Champs podcast, where he revealed that he and his former groupmate used to face off with vocal runs in an attempt to prove themselves.

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Hit-Boy & Mike WiLL Made-It "Verzuz"

“It was a run for run…Tyrese will tell you we went run for run on an EOL, 'Elements of Life,' video shoot,” he recalled. “We went note for note, and I said, ‘This is why I’m different.’ And he said, ‘Oooh,’ and that’s when he became my friend.”

It didn't take long for Tyrese to respond. In an Instagram comment, he set the record straight. “Dear King Vocal let me be very very clear I don’t want NOOOOOO smoke on vocals,” he wrote. “When it comes to HIT vs HITS…I want all the smoke but I’m still not doing a Verzus with you cause you’re my brother…So we’re clear…I have no idea why the game want us to battle but I get it…”

Clearly, things have changed since then, and fans can't wait to see who comes out on top. The Verzuz will follow a battle between Hit-Boy & Mike WiLL Made-It, which took place this January. It featured guest appearances from the likes of Rae Sremmurd, Big Sean, Juicy J, and more.

Read More: Tyrese Accosts Kevin McCall For Claiming He Refused To Help Him

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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