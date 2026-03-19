Tyrese & Tank To Face Off In “Verzuz” Battle

Tyrese and Tank fans are in for a treat, as later this month, the two of them will go head-to-head in a Verzuz battle. Per Complex, the event will take place in Los Angeles on March 26 at 5 p.m. PT. It will be available to stream on both the official Verzuz Instagram account and Apple Music.

As expected, social media users have a lot of feelings about the upcoming battle and are making them known. "Tyrese finna wash👏," one Instagram commenter predicts. "Tank is gonna cook Tyrese," another claims. Someone else simply says, "Need Ginuwine to do a halftime show."

Chatter about a potential Verzuz battle between the two icons began all the way back in 2022. At the time, Tank appeared on the Drink Champs podcast, where he revealed that he and his former groupmate used to face off with vocal runs in an attempt to prove themselves.

Hit-Boy & Mike WiLL Made-It "Verzuz"

“It was a run for run…Tyrese will tell you we went run for run on an EOL, 'Elements of Life,' video shoot,” he recalled. “We went note for note, and I said, ‘This is why I’m different.’ And he said, ‘Oooh,’ and that’s when he became my friend.”

It didn't take long for Tyrese to respond. In an Instagram comment, he set the record straight. “Dear King Vocal let me be very very clear I don’t want NOOOOOO smoke on vocals,” he wrote. “When it comes to HIT vs HITS…I want all the smoke but I’m still not doing a Verzus with you cause you’re my brother…So we’re clear…I have no idea why the game want us to battle but I get it…”

Clearly, things have changed since then, and fans can't wait to see who comes out on top. The Verzuz will follow a battle between Hit-Boy & Mike WiLL Made-It, which took place this January. It featured guest appearances from the likes of Rae Sremmurd, Big Sean, Juicy J, and more.