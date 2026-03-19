With 50 Cent, anyone can get it. His cruelty towards his enemies knows no bounds, as we've seen with Diddy. 50 Cent has tormented former business associates via Instagram to the point where they’ve been hospitalized. He entered the rap game by antagonizing rappers. Various celebrities outside of hip-hop have been on his target list, but this year, in particular, has seen him intensely feuding with a number of rappers from New York. Of course, Jim Jones has been high on that list, though Fif’s also targeted a number of his associates as well, specifically those who co-host a podcast with the Dipset rapper.

Maino, unfortunately, has been on the receiving end of 50 Cent’s wrath, and that’s a major turning point in their relationship. As much as people accuse 50 Cent of singlehandedly ruining the unity in New York City, he extended a hand to Maino early to help with his career. However, the recent rift between 50 Cent and the Let’s Rap About It podcast has led to friction between the two as of late.

Of course, 50 Cent isn’t one to take his foot off the gas when he has to troll. Even after that feud died down a bit, Maino came through with a new diss track this month targeting 50. Then, he chimed in on the matter, questioning whether 50 Cent’s reputation is only solid in his music. Below, we’re briefly breaking down the issues between 50 Cent and Maino and how their relationship has developed over the years.

A Mutual Respect

Maino’s rise in the mid-2000s is largely defined by the success of “Hi Hater,” though he never managed to have another single that gained as much airplay. However, it was around the time he broke out that he struck a relationship of sorts with 50 Cent. Maino gives 50 Cent credit for helping him land a record deal with Atlantic Records, especially since Fif had a lot of associates who grew up with Maino as well. Ultimately, they remained cordial, and things were positive between the two up until the end of 2025.

The Breaking Point

By now, we all know how petty 50 Cent can be, and there’s no better example of this than with the release of his Netflix documentary surrounding the allegations against Diddy. Interestingly enough, the documentary also boasts an appearance from Jim Jones, who was seen hanging out with the Bad Boy founder days before his arrest. However, on the Let’s Talk About It podcast in December, Jones, Maino, Dave East, and Fabolous shared their thoughts on the doc, suggesting it’s more like a mockumentary, among other things. Though Jones was undoubtedly the most upfront about his feelings toward 50 Cent’s Netflix project, everyone else managed to catch heat as well. Maino, specifically, stated that his comments weren’t directed at Fif per se. 50 Cent immediately targeted Jones and Maino, claiming that they’re squatters who owe six figures in rent for the studio where they film their podcast.

In response, Maino fired back with some restraint, acknowledging Fif’s help in his career even if he was getting roasted. “Meet Killer Curly Ladies & Gentlemen," his caption began. "He Helped Me Get My Record Deal Before So Imma Always Be Grateful, So It’s Gone Hurt Me To Drag This N***a To Hell! F*ck Is The Problem Curtis? What Has Your G Unit G- String In a Bunch N***a? Is It The B*tch Or The Diabetes? But Let’s Rap About It!!! @letsrapaboutitpodcast.” Even though Maino acknowledged the promotional benefits of beefing with 50, things continued to bubble for the rest of 2025, with the podcast hosts releasing a song containing some shots toward the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ legend.

The Feud Simmers

Although they continued to trade some shots, things were largely calm between the two parties. 50 Cent found himself in new feuds, while the Let’s Rap About It podcast continued to gain steam. In an episode, they downplayed that there’s a lack of unity in New York’s rap scene, especially since there haven’t been any more exchanges with Fif since their freestyle.

During an appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee, Maino finally addressed the whole thing about the rent owed at their podcast studio and said that 50 Cent was capping. This comes after 50 Cent shared audio of the supposed landlord claiming that he’s owed plenty of money for rent. However, Maino said that Jim Jones has a five-year lease on the building that he’s using every single day.

Diss Songs Fired Off

Although we’re typically used to 50 Cent keeping his feuds on social media these days, it seems that the string of feuds he’s revived this year inspired him to get back into the booth. Last week, 50 Cent shared an AI music video for his song “No More Tricks, No More Tries” featuring Max B—someone that Jim Jones has historically had issues with. The video itself was more disrespectful than the song itself, but either way, it led to a response from Maino, who released “Bleed Like Us” afterward. In the song, he goes after 50 for domestic abuse allegations, among other things. Then, he doubled back with “The Algorithm,” which largely disses every other rap media personality. Some interpreted it as a diss toward 50 Cent as well, which Maino later denied.

Maino Explains Grievances

The feud ultimately turned into Maino downplaying much of 50 Cent’s persona, citing Fif’s issues with Jimmy Henchman. He reiterated this during an episode of his podcast. “I respect you as a businessman, I respect you as a man, and I respect you for what you've done for n***as," he explained. "But I don't know nothing about no gangster sh*t. I don't know nothing about that. I'm a n***a that you've got to show me that."

In that same episode, Maino also admitted that the reason his relationship with 50 Cent is now strained is because of Jim Jones. “The relationship I had with you deteriorated the relationship I had with him,” Maino explained to Jones. When Jones pushed back on why he’s involved, Maino said, “Because that was the beginning and the ending of my relationship with him.” Maino then added that Jones’ post on Melly Matrix, and the support that Maino showed on that particular post, spurred tension between him and 50.