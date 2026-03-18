Maino Questions 50 Cent’s “Gangster” Persona Amid Feud

50 Cent is almost always beefing with somebody, as he has issues with several of his industry peers. This includes Maino, who opened up about their differences during a recent episode of the Let’s Rap About It podcast. According to him, he has a lot of respect for Fif due to his contributions to hip-hop. However, he doesn't necessarily believe he is who he says he is.

"I respect you as a businessman, I respect you as a man, and I respect you for what you've done for n***as," he explained. "But I don't know nothing about no gangster sh*t. I don't know nothing about that. I'm a n***a that you've got to show me that."

Maino said something similar during a recent interview with VladTV. At one point in the interview, he questioned Vlad's claim that 50 had "real, serious street beef with a lot of very serious guys."

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Maino 50 Cent Diss Track

Their feud was ignited in December after Maino and his podcast co-hosts shared their unfiltered takes on Fif's Diddy docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Jim Jones dubbed it a "mockumentary," prompting a fiery response.

The mogul proceeded to accuse the podcasters of owing thousands in back rent on their podcast studio. He even shared security footage of Jones trying to bust down a door after the locks were allegedly changed. The back and forth went on for a while. Earlier this month, Maino went after 50 Cent in a scathing diss track called "Bleed Like Us."