Maino Questions 50 Cent’s “Gangster” Persona Amid Feud

BY Caroline Fisher
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Maino Questions 50 Cent Persona
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Maino attends Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail &amp; Conversation on January 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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During a recent episode of the "Let's Rap About It" podcast, Maino opened up about his ongoing issues with 50 Cent.

50 Cent is almost always beefing with somebody, as he has issues with several of his industry peers. This includes Maino, who opened up about their differences during a recent episode of the Let’s Rap About It podcast. According to him, he has a lot of respect for Fif due to his contributions to hip-hop. However, he doesn't necessarily believe he is who he says he is.

"I respect you as a businessman, I respect you as a man, and I respect you for what you've done for n***as," he explained. "But I don't know nothing about no gangster sh*t. I don't know nothing about that. I'm a n***a that you've got to show me that."

Maino said something similar during a recent interview with VladTV. At one point in the interview, he questioned Vlad's claim that 50 had "real, serious street beef with a lot of very serious guys."

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Maino 50 Cent Diss Track

Their feud was ignited in December after Maino and his podcast co-hosts shared their unfiltered takes on Fif's Diddy docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Jim Jones dubbed it a "mockumentary," prompting a fiery response.

The mogul proceeded to accuse the podcasters of owing thousands in back rent on their podcast studio. He even shared security footage of Jones trying to bust down a door after the locks were allegedly changed. The back and forth went on for a while. Earlier this month, Maino went after 50 Cent in a scathing diss track called "Bleed Like Us."

"Be careful when you come at me, n***a, you couldn’t humble me / Why the ones you beef with end up in fed custody? / 50 ways to catch a killer, is that your energy? / Only Black men, no white men, is your enemy?" he raps. “Only white kids in the ‘burbs thought you was gangsta / We f*cked with you ’cause of your story, thought you was like us / Just to find out this whole time you was the wanksta."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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