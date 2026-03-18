50 Cent Reacts To Rumors That Diddy Could Face New Charges Soon

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Rumors Diddy Charges
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
According to a new report by Tasha K, the former owner of an escort service was recently questioned in court about Diddy.

50 Cent never misses an opportunity to mock his foes online. The mogul did just this earlier today, when he weighed in on a new Diddy update on Instagram. Per a report by Tasha K, the owner of an escort service was questioned in court recently. She claims he was asked about the Bad Boy founder's alleged requests for over 30 male escorts. Allegedly, his attorneys also confirmed that Diddy could be hit with state criminal charges in the near future.

Unsurprisingly, Fif seems pretty pleased about all of this. "New charges 👀court doc’s say Diddy raped a male escort then threatened him saying I got 2 pac hit," he wrote in his caption. "What the f*ck you think I’ll do to you. Ya Man is a Mook Yo !"

50 Cent has been going after Diddy for years now. In December, he even teamed up with Netflix to produce a docuseries about his downfall, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Since its release, it's managed to rack up more than a whopping 50 million views.

Read More: Michael Jordan Is The Savior NASCAR Has Desperately Needed For Years

50 Cent Diddy Docuseries Lawsuit

The doc has landed Fif into some legal trouble of his own, however. A few weeks after it came out, he and Netflix were hit with a lawsuit by a former sex worker who appears in the doc. According to him, the pieces of his interview that were used allegedly didn't create an accurate depiction of his experience.

“Defendants deliberately edited, distorted, and misrepresented plaintiff’s account to portray Cassie Ventura — plaintiff’s primary trafficker — as a victim, while omitting and suppressing plaintiff’s testimony that he was sex trafficked by Ventura, thereby inflicting severe harm upon plaintiff’s reputation," the lawsuit alleges.

“This calculated misrepresentation was done in furtherance of defendant Curtis Jackson’s personal and business vendetta against Sean Combs and to create a commercially profitable narrative that silenced a documented trafficking victim to protect a documented trafficker,” the lawsuit also alleges.

Read More: Dwight Howard’s Latest Scandal Reignites Years Of Controversy

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images Music 50 Cent Invited DaBaby To Join Him On Rolling Loud New York Stage
50 Cent Sued Diddy Docuseries Music 50 Cent & Netflix Sued By Former Sex Worker Over Diddy Docuseries
Comments 0