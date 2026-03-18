50 Cent Reacts To Rumors That Diddy Could Face New Charges Soon

50 Cent never misses an opportunity to mock his foes online. The mogul did just this earlier today, when he weighed in on a new Diddy update on Instagram. Per a report by Tasha K, the owner of an escort service was questioned in court recently. She claims he was asked about the Bad Boy founder's alleged requests for over 30 male escorts. Allegedly, his attorneys also confirmed that Diddy could be hit with state criminal charges in the near future.

Unsurprisingly, Fif seems pretty pleased about all of this. "New charges 👀court doc’s say Diddy raped a male escort then threatened him saying I got 2 pac hit," he wrote in his caption. "What the f*ck you think I’ll do to you. Ya Man is a Mook Yo !"

50 Cent has been going after Diddy for years now. In December, he even teamed up with Netflix to produce a docuseries about his downfall, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Since its release, it's managed to rack up more than a whopping 50 million views.

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50 Cent Diddy Docuseries Lawsuit

The doc has landed Fif into some legal trouble of his own, however. A few weeks after it came out, he and Netflix were hit with a lawsuit by a former sex worker who appears in the doc. According to him, the pieces of his interview that were used allegedly didn't create an accurate depiction of his experience.

“Defendants deliberately edited, distorted, and misrepresented plaintiff’s account to portray Cassie Ventura — plaintiff’s primary trafficker — as a victim, while omitting and suppressing plaintiff’s testimony that he was sex trafficked by Ventura, thereby inflicting severe harm upon plaintiff’s reputation," the lawsuit alleges.