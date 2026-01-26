50 Cent's Diddy Docuseries Racks Up 50 Million Views

50 Cent may have put himself in hot water by creating his Diddy docuseries. But he's going to live with that backlash because Sean Combs: The Reckoning closed out 2025 on an incredibly high note. Per Netflix viewership statistics obtained by AllHipHop's Mike Winslow, the four-episode production finished inside the top 10 for the most watched shows from July-December of last year.
But of course, since it was released on December 2, it makes this achievement all the more impressive. It placed seventh, tallying 51 million views. It slotted itself above season one of Wednesday, which stars Jenna Ortega, Ms. Rachel, and Stranger Things 2.
Surpassing Sean Combs: The Reckoning are Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the first season of Stranger Things, and Squid Game season three. Rounding out the top three are the first season of Untamed with 93 million views. Then, it's the series finale of Stranger Things with 94 million. Finally, in first place is Wednesday season two with a whopping 124 million views.
Overall, it's arguably the biggest hip-hop documentary ever and certainly of the modern era. With Diddy still in prison, it wouldn't be shocking to see the viewership rise when the next count is complete.
50 Cent Producing DMX Podcast
50 Cent continues to have a great month in January, though. On top of his dominance on Netflix, the G-Unit head honcho recently announced a handful of exciting projects. He's in the midst of working on a scripted drama series revolving around premier hip-hop lawyer, Drew Findling.
Moreover, he's back in the executive producer's seat for a podcast which will give fans of DMX a lot of interesting details about how he became a star. To be hosted by fellow New York icon Jadakiss, Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX will focus on the influential figure's upbringing. Solid release dates for both productions are unclear, but the podcast is reportedly dropping later this year.