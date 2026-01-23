50 Cent is not wasting any time following the huge success that was the Diddy documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Last night, the rap and entertainment mogul previewed a first look at a scripted drama he's got in the works. Reportedly titled Billion Dollar Lawyer per XXL, its focus is on the premier legal rep in hip-hop, Drew Findling.
If you have been following Lil Durk's alleged murder-for-hire case or YNW Melly's puzzling double murder ordeal, then you may have heard his name. Over the last 20 years and counting, Drew Findling has helped some of the biggest rappers emerge victorious even when it doesn't seem likely.
Drew rose to prominence after infamously getting Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory out of his murder charges back in 2003. In the years following, he's gone on to work with Lil Baby, Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, YFN Lucci, DaBaby, and more.
Speaking of which, some of them make appearances in this teaser trailer from 50 Cent. DaBaby calls him "the f**king man," whereas Waka Flocka Flame says, "You get in trouble, call Drew. That's all I can tell you."
This future project is a collab with Quality Control Music's film branch, Quality Films. 50 captioned his IG post, "Can you tell I’m Getting better at this, I got a bidding war going over this one. Billion dollar Lawyer @drewfindling tell them I’m not fvckin around @qcmceo_p BIG BAG LETS GO! @50centaction @coachk44."
50 Cent & Diddy's Beef
This time around, 50 isn't indirectly getting back at a sworn enemy like Diddy, for example. He just wants to continue leveling up in the world of television.
But speaking of trolling the incarcerated mogul, it's died down a bit. Fif's attention has been elsewhere, notably Jim Jones and the rest of the Let's Rap About It podcast crew.
However, he did take a victory lap earlier this month, taking partial credit for Donald Trump's decision to not pardon Diddy. "What part of no don’t you understand," he said in a now deleted post. "I told him what ya said he was surprised, you said some very nasty things about him."
One of Fif's exes, comedian Chelsea Handler, praised his dastardly efforts in a recent interview. "I love what he's doing to Diddy. I love what Fiddy's doing to Diddy. Yeah, he's relentless. He's great."