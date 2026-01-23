50 Cent Teases Scripted Drama About Top Rap Lawyer Drew Findling

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 cent
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski via Imagn Images ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 27: In this image released on July 28, 2023, Drew Findling attends Spirit Of Dolph Heavenly Birthday Celebration at Dolphland Pop-Up Museum Westside Cultural Arts Center on July 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Young Dolph was killed on November 17, 2021 in Memphis, TN at the age of 36. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
50 Cent is looking to make another major mark on the drama genre of TV with this first look at a scripted Drew Findling series.

50 Cent is not wasting any time following the huge success that was the Diddy documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Last night, the rap and entertainment mogul previewed a first look at a scripted drama he's got in the works. Reportedly titled Billion Dollar Lawyer per XXL, its focus is on the premier legal rep in hip-hop, Drew Findling.

If you have been following Lil Durk's alleged murder-for-hire case or YNW Melly's puzzling double murder ordeal, then you may have heard his name. Over the last 20 years and counting, Drew Findling has helped some of the biggest rappers emerge victorious even when it doesn't seem likely.

Drew rose to prominence after infamously getting Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory out of his murder charges back in 2003. In the years following, he's gone on to work with Lil Baby, Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, YFN Lucci, DaBaby, and more.

Speaking of which, some of them make appearances in this teaser trailer from 50 Cent. DaBaby calls him "the f**king man," whereas Waka Flocka Flame says, "You get in trouble, call Drew. That's all I can tell you."

This future project is a collab with Quality Control Music's film branch, Quality Films. 50 captioned his IG post, "Can you tell I’m Getting better at this, I got a bidding war going over this one. Billion dollar Lawyer @drewfindling tell them I’m not fvckin around @qcmceo_p BIG BAG LETS GO! @50centaction @coachk44."

Read More: Zeethewizard's Friend Responsible For His Death In New Year's Shootout

50 Cent & Diddy's Beef

This time around, 50 isn't indirectly getting back at a sworn enemy like Diddy, for example. He just wants to continue leveling up in the world of television.

But speaking of trolling the incarcerated mogul, it's died down a bit. Fif's attention has been elsewhere, notably Jim Jones and the rest of the Let's Rap About It podcast crew.

However, he did take a victory lap earlier this month, taking partial credit for Donald Trump's decision to not pardon Diddy. "What part of no don’t you understand," he said in a now deleted post. "I told him what ya said he was surprised, you said some very nasty things about him."

One of Fif's exes, comedian Chelsea Handler, praised his dastardly efforts in a recent interview. "I love what he's doing to Diddy. I love what Fiddy's doing to Diddy. Yeah, he's relentless. He's great."

Read More: Travis Scott Says He’s Focused On Healing And Accountability After Astroworld Tragedy

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Has Faith In Lil Durk's New Lawyer Amid Alleged Murder-For-Hire Case
STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square Garden Music 50 Cent Credits Himself For YFN Lucci's Sentence After Recommending Lawyer, Drew Findling Responds
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
50 Cent YNW Melly Efforts Secure Prison Release Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Reacts To YNW Melly's Efforts To Secure Prison Release
Comments 0