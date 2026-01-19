Chelsea Handler Praises 50 Cent For His Endless Trolling Of Diddy

BY Cole Blake
Chelsea Handler even joked that she should consider getting back together with 50 Cent during the podcast episode.

Chelsea Handler showed love to 50 Cent during a recent appearance on the We Might Be Drunk podcast, praising him for his seemingly endless criticism of Diddy. She also discussed their brief relationship, which dates back to the early 2010s.

"I love what he's doing to Diddy. I love what Fiddy's doing to Diddy," she said, as caught by Complex. "Yeah, he's relentless. He's great." She even joked that she should consider getting back together with him.

As for their relationship, Handler argued that she's 50's favorite ex. "I'm the only one he doesn't ever talk sh*t about," she said. "Apparently… he talks sh*t about all of his exes, and I'm one of the only ones he talks about respectfully. He's not going to have anything bad to say about me. I'm a dream for him. I was a dream."

Handler recently referenced 50 Cent while on stage at the Critics' Choice Awards. "The cast of KPop Demon Hunters is here — not to be confused with Netflix's other music movie, 50 Cent: Diddy Hunter," she joked.

50 Cent has been mercilessly targeting Diddy on social media for years. The drama ramped up when the Bad Boy mogul went on trial, last year. That case culminated in Diddy being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In turn, he's currently serving a 50-month prison sentence.

50 Cent's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

In addition to the constant trolling on social media, 50 Cent also executive-produced the Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The series examines various allegations that the disgraced music mogul has faced in recent years. Aubrey O'Day, Al B. Sure!, Mark Curry, and more celebrities made appearances.

Diddy's team denounced the docuseries as a "hit piece" in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter before its release. They also complained about 50's role in the project, specifically. "50 Cent is a longtime public adversary who has mocked Mr. Combs for decades, posted fabricated accusations, and publicly celebrated his legal challenges," the statement read.

