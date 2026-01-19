News
we might be drunk
Pop Culture
Chelsea Handler Praises 50 Cent For His Endless Trolling Of Diddy
Chelsea Handler even joked that she should consider getting back together with 50 Cent during the podcast episode.
By
Cole Blake
January 19, 2026