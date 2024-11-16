50 Cent Has Faith In Lil Durk's New Lawyer Amid Alleged Murder-For-Hire Case

According to 50 Cent, things are looking up for Lil Durk.

It's no secret that Lil Durk has quite the legal battle ahead of him. The Chicago rapper was arrested last month for alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy and more. He's currently in custody in Los Angeles awaiting his trial, which is tentatively scheduled for January 7, 2025. Recently, he pleaded not guilty to the various charges against him. He did so with the help of Drew Findling, a lawyer who has previously represented the likes of Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, Lil Baby, Donald Trump, and more.

Now that Durk has Findling on his team, 50 Cent is confident in his ability to come out victorious. Earlier this week, he hopped on Instagram to react to Durk's new legal representation, making it clear that he approves. "Lil Durk got Drew Findling on the case he sharp, if they didn’t cross their T’s and dot their i’s he gonna hit the bricks again. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he captioned a photo of Findling.

50 Cent Continues To Praise Drew Findling

This isn't the first time 50 Cent has sung the praises of Drew Findling, however. In January, YFN Lucci was hit with a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to one count of violating the street gang terrorism and Prevention Act followed by another 10 years of parole. Reportedly, however, he could be coming home much sooner than that. Lucci was represented by Findling, per 50 Cent's recommendation, which ultimately worked out in his favor.