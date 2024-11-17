50 Cent & Big Meech Team Up To Tease Upcoming Collab

50 Cent and Big Meech have something on the way.

It's been roughly a month since Big Meech was released from prison, and he's now serving the remainder of his sentence at a Florida halfway house. He since appears to have been making the most of his newfound freedom with manicures, dental work, and more. Recently, he even got the opportunity to hang out with 50 Cent. As an executive producer of a TV series about the Black Mafia Family, BMF, fans figured think link-up would happen eventually.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what was discussed during their meeting, but it seems as though they had plenty to talk about. It also looks like they're working on something big together. “GreenLight Gang… Ultimate Hustler edition... Camera speed, rolling and action. BMF BIG MEECH,” 50 Cent captioned his post. Unsurprisingly, the photo is now making its rounds online as fans share their excitement for the upcoming collab.

50 Cent & Big Meech Have Something On The Way

Fif is far from the only person glad to see Big Meech out of prison, as countless other celebrities have shown him their support since his release. This includes Boosie Badazz, Rick Ross, Sexyy Red, and many more. LeBron James even got called out by critics for posting a positive message for him on X. "Welcome home Big Meech!!" his post read simply. Some users argued that it was wrong to glorify Big Meech considering his past, and accused him of sending the wrong message to his younger fans.

Big Meech's son, Lil Meech, also shared an uplifting post about his release which has since been deleted. In it, he made it clear that he'd been waiting for his father's release for quite some time. “This is all i ever wanted,” he wrote. “Thank you God.” His heartfelt message was accompanied by footage of Big Meech getting a manicure and chatting on the phone while wearing a diamond BMF chain.

