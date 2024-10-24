Lil Meech Breaks His Silence On Big Meech’s Release With Post-Prison Manicure Video

BYCaroline Fisher
STARZ Presents BMF Season 2 Atlanta Special Advance Screening
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 16: Demetrius Flenory Jr. attends the STARZ Presentation of BMF Season 2, an Atlanta Special Advance Screening on December 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Starz)
Big Meech is living his best life.

Earlier this month, Big Meech was released from prison after spending almost two decades behind bars. The Black Mafia Family founder will reportedly complete the remainder of his sentence at a halfway house in Florida. His release has sparked reaction from countless social media users, and now, his son Lil Meech has broken his silence.

In a now-deleted Instagram post by Lil Meech, his father was seen relaxing and talking on the phone at the halfway house while getting his nails done. He appeared to be in good spirits, and making the most of his newfound freedom. He was even spotted rocking a diamond chain and matching BMF pendant, reportedly worth a whopping $250K.

Big Meech Enjoys Luxurious Manicure At Halfway House In Florida

Lil Meech's post also arrived alongside a brief message. “This is all i ever wanted,” he captioned it. “Thank you God.” It's unclear whether or not he was the one to film the video. Either way, it's clear that he's glad to see his father out of prison. He's far from the only one who feels this way, however. Rick Ross, Boosie Badazz, Bun B, and many more had positive reactions to news of Big Meech's transfer after it hit the internet last week. Sexyy Red even offered to perform at his welcome home party for free.

LeBron James was one of many to celebrate Big Meech's transfer, but unfortunately, he received a great deal of backlash for it. The athlete welcomed him home in a simple Tweet, prompting some of his followers to call him out for appearing to "glorify" a former drug kingpin. What do you think of Lil Meech sharing a video of his father Big Meech getting his nails done following his release from prison? What about his message about this being all he's ever wanted? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
