Lil Meech Breaks His Silence On Big Meech’s Release With Post-Prison Manicure Video

Big Meech is living his best life.

Earlier this month, Big Meech was released from prison after spending almost two decades behind bars. The Black Mafia Family founder will reportedly complete the remainder of his sentence at a halfway house in Florida. His release has sparked reaction from countless social media users, and now, his son Lil Meech has broken his silence.

In a now-deleted Instagram post by Lil Meech, his father was seen relaxing and talking on the phone at the halfway house while getting his nails done. He appeared to be in good spirits, and making the most of his newfound freedom. He was even spotted rocking a diamond chain and matching BMF pendant, reportedly worth a whopping $250K.

Big Meech Enjoys Luxurious Manicure At Halfway House In Florida

Lil Meech's post also arrived alongside a brief message. “This is all i ever wanted,” he captioned it. “Thank you God.” It's unclear whether or not he was the one to film the video. Either way, it's clear that he's glad to see his father out of prison. He's far from the only one who feels this way, however. Rick Ross, Boosie Badazz, Bun B, and many more had positive reactions to news of Big Meech's transfer after it hit the internet last week. Sexyy Red even offered to perform at his welcome home party for free.