50 Cent Shocks The World With Rare Yet Back-Handed Praise For Dame Dash

BYGabriel Bras Nevares390 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Boxing: Garcia vs Burgos
Jan 25, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Curtis Jackson (50 Cent) attends the Mikey Garcia vs. Juan Carlos Burgos WBO Junior Lightweight Title bout bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50? Being nice to Dame? We need our glasses for this one...

50 Cent and Dame Dash have had a pretty comical back-and-forth this year. Sure, they don't really like each other or what they have to say about each other, but it really doesn't amount to much more than two rich people arguing about who's richer and more successful. But there is always room for common ground, even if Fif just can't hold back his sarcasm and trolling nature as much as he would like to. He actually offered some praise for the Roc-A-Fella executive via Instagram, shouting out the America Nu Network platform that Dame is now a part of.

"Dame run his mouth to much but check out America NU. I don’t like the s**t he said but I don’t care to see him f***ed up !" 50 Cent wrote of Dame Dash on IG, reposing a video of Dame promoting the network to some passerby and paparazzi. In fact, this is the second piece of pretty good news that he received as of late, as he's finally getting his Roc shares taken off his hands. Of course, we're sure Dame would've rather had it under better circumstances, but it's a legal dispute that at least won't give him much of a headache any further.

Read More: Dame Dash Calls Kanye West His "Brother" Amidst Ye's Assault Lawsuit

50 Cent Is Nice To Dame Dash For Once

Beyond trolling Dame Dash every once in a while, 50 Cent is also busy these days cooking something up with Big Meech, although we don't know what it is. Meech is finally out of prison after a life that led to 50's BMF series, so we're sure that they have a lot to talk about and hash over now. We'll see what they end up bringing to fans, if it has anything to do with that TV show, or if they will do something completely different. In any case, we're quite excited.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent hasn't really spoken on Dame Dash's Roc-A-Fella shares, or on how Drake allegedly backed out of the auction. He probably has some hot takes on it, but maybe he's saving those for when he isn't feeling as nice towards him. They probably aren't at the end of their back-and-forth saga, with plenty more to troll over and a whole lot of endeavors on the way. But it's nice to get a break.

Read More: 50 Cent Has Faith In Lil Durk's New Lawyer Amid Alleged Murder-For-Hire Case

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...