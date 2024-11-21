50 Cent Shocks The World With Rare Yet Back-Handed Praise For Dame Dash

50? Being nice to Dame? We need our glasses for this one...

50 Cent and Dame Dash have had a pretty comical back-and-forth this year. Sure, they don't really like each other or what they have to say about each other, but it really doesn't amount to much more than two rich people arguing about who's richer and more successful. But there is always room for common ground, even if Fif just can't hold back his sarcasm and trolling nature as much as he would like to. He actually offered some praise for the Roc-A-Fella executive via Instagram, shouting out the America Nu Network platform that Dame is now a part of.

"Dame run his mouth to much but check out America NU. I don’t like the s**t he said but I don’t care to see him f***ed up !" 50 Cent wrote of Dame Dash on IG, reposing a video of Dame promoting the network to some passerby and paparazzi. In fact, this is the second piece of pretty good news that he received as of late, as he's finally getting his Roc shares taken off his hands. Of course, we're sure Dame would've rather had it under better circumstances, but it's a legal dispute that at least won't give him much of a headache any further.

50 Cent Is Nice To Dame Dash For Once

Beyond trolling Dame Dash every once in a while, 50 Cent is also busy these days cooking something up with Big Meech, although we don't know what it is. Meech is finally out of prison after a life that led to 50's BMF series, so we're sure that they have a lot to talk about and hash over now. We'll see what they end up bringing to fans, if it has anything to do with that TV show, or if they will do something completely different. In any case, we're quite excited.