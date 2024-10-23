Dame Dash Calls Kanye West His "Brother" Amidst Ye's Assault Lawsuit

The Roc-A-Fella alum go way back.

Dame Dash may not be on the best of terms with JAY-Z, but he remains supportive of Kanye West. The Roc-A-Fella co-founder had a front row seat to West's early years, and got a chance to see him become one of the greatest hip hop artists of all time. Granted, the West story has become exponentially messier since his days on Roc-A-Fella. The rapper has become one of the most polarizing celebrities in the world, and is currently facing a lawsuit from former assistant Lauren Pisciotta.

Dame Dash weighed in on the lawsuit during a recent appearance on American Nu Network. He noted that West is his brother, and always will be. Dash also noted that he'd been accused of the same thing West is currently being accused of. "No matter what, Kanye is my brother," the mogul asserted. "So I’m going to always hope that what’s said is not true. As a person that’s been accused of sexual assault and went through a whole trial and got the press of the accusation... you know, I would have questions." The Roc-A-Fella co-founder hopes that West is innocent.

Dame Dash Hopes The Ye Allegations Are Untrue

He also noted that several lawsuits have been leveled at celebrities, but many fail to stick. "Every day, there’s gonna be lawsuits," Dame Dash opined. "And you’re gonna have to filter through the bullsh*t ones and you’re gonna have to see the ones that will really stand up in court." The Roc-A-Fella co-founded did state, however, that he will swear by what the court of law decrees. If Lauren Pisciotta's claims prove to be true, then Dame Dash claims he will change his tune. "If it is true, then, you know, I feel bad that the girl had to go through that," he explained.