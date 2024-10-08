Dame Dash Questions Whether Diddy Sold Spiked Ciroc Bottles To Fans

Dame is second-guessing everything.

Dame Dash and Diddy were moguls during the same time period. They were two of the faces of New York during the late 90s and early 2000s. Dash has had his legal troubles over the years, but nothing can compare to what Diddy is currently going through. The Bad Boy founder is currently behind bars. He's been accused of horrifying crimes by multiple parties, and is awaiting trial on federal charges. One of the allegations leveled at Diddy is that he spiked the drinks of the attendees at his so-called "freak off" parties. This allegation has led Dame Dash to question one of the mogul's side hustles.

Ciroc was launched in 2003, and entered into a partnership with Diddy in 2007. The mogul became the face of the alcohol brand for years. This association has led Dame Dash to question whether dangerous things were being put in the bottles that were being sold to fans. "What's crazy to me," Dame Dash told America Nu Network. "Is, if his hustle is putting stuff in people's drink. He made a liquor. Everybody was partying, and you don't know what was in that drink." The Roc-A-Fella founder clarified that he doesn't have proof to support this claim, and is simply making a correlation that he finds to be concerning.

Dame Dash Claims That He Avoided Drinking Ciroc

"They saying homie was putting sh*t in motherf*cker's baby oil," Dame Dash added. "How could you trust that person to serve you drinks at such a big scale?" The mogul also recounted an incident from years ago in which he alleges that N.O.R.E. tried to get him to take a shot of Ciroc. Dash brought his own personal drink with him, which is something he's done for years. "Now y'all can understand," he noted. "Why I always wanted to make my own. I was taking shots of my own." He then alleged that N.O.R.E. got extremely drunk from drinking Diddy's brand.