Dame Dash Calls Out JAY-Z, Says He Misused Roc-A-Fella Funds To Block Him From Selling His Shares

Dame Dash discussed his decision to put his Roc-A-Fella shares up for auction during a recent Interview with Greg G for America Nu Network. The decision to get the payout comes as a way of settling his $832,000 debt owed to film producer Josh Webber and Muddy Waters Pictures. The imprint's co-founders, JAY-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke, previously attempted to block Dash from getting out while citing company bylaws about selling shares without board consent.

“I just want to sell it and fund my other businesses with it,” Dash said. From there, he accused Jay of falsely acting as CEO of Roc-A-Fella and using the company against him. Dash has also tried moving off of the shares by selling them as an NFT.

Dame Dash & JAY-Z Pose Together During Fashion Week

Jay-Z and Damon Dash during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2004 - Baby Phat - Backstage at Gertrude Tent, Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“Jay pretended to be the CEO of Roc-A-Fella, hired his lawyers on Roc-A-Fella Inc.’s behalf. They illegally tried to change bylaws… Jay’s using my money to pay his lawyers to sue me about something I did not do," Dash added in the interview. "Finally, the judge was like, ‘Yo, he could sell his interest. Those bylaws that you put in 2021 are not applicable. You can’t tell that man he can’t sell his private property.' So now I get to take it to auction like I originally wanted to. Now it’s like I got an order of protection against Jay and Biggs from trying to put a lawsuit on me.' Jay and them can’t stop it. And that was the whole purpose of making sure that it could go to auction publicly.”

Dame Dash Speaks On Roc-A-Fella

Elsewhere in the conversation, Dash discussed the music industry at large, the drama with JAY-Z, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dame Dash on HotNewHipHop.

