Dame Dash Will Have To Sell His Remaining Roc-A-Fella Records Shares To Pay Off Debt

In recent years, Dame Dash has made it a point to seemingly bring up the history of Roc-A-Fella record as often as possible. He appeared on numerous shows discussing notable moments in the labels history, sometimes drawing controversy for doing so. Numerous times he's made claims that contradict previously understood stories and has even had some of the principle actors involved in his tales come out and correct him publicly. But now his last remaining monetary ties to Roc-A-Fella may be gone soon.

Dame has been fighting an unrelated copyright infringement case for a few years now. He reportedly tried to shop around a crime thriller without the partner who helped him write and conceptualize it. The resulting case ruled against Dame but he never paid up. Now in an attempt to get the money he owes from him, a judge is having Dame sell his remaining Roc-A-Fella records shares. The move wouldn't just cost him quite a bit of money but also his vote in intellectual property matters relating to the Roc-A-Fella catalog. They've been ordered to turn over his shares within 180 days.

Dame Dash Forced To Sell Roc-A-Fella Shares

The news that Dame Dash may have to give up his Roc-A-Fella shares first broke in September of last year. At the time it was unclear just how likely the scenario was. The legal process for securing payment has been pretty slow going. The original judgement came down in 2023. But the payment could potentially be delayed even further if Roc-A-Fella can find a way to avoid selling the shares in the next 180 days.

Dame is also strapped with trying to pay child support. He recently asked for his payments to be lowered and even claimed he made just $5000 in 2022. What do you think of Dame Dash being forced to sell his Roc-A-Fella shares to pay off his debts? Do you think he will find a way around having to make the sale? Let us know in the comment section below.

