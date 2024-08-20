Dame Dash Promises Roc-A-Fella Chain To Highest "Reasonable Doubt" Bidder

Dame is still looking for a buyer.

The Reasonable Doubt saga continues. 2024 has been defined by beef on record, but the tension between Dame Dash and JAY-Z regarding the latter's debut album has been just as dramatic. Dame Dash owns 1/3 of the album. He's openly campaigned to sell his portion to the highest bidder, and gone out of his way to make the deal appealing. Dame Dash further sweetened the pot on August 19, when he announced that he would gift a Roc-A-Fella chain to whoever agreed to purchase a third of the album (and by extension, Roc-A-Fella, Inc).

"I've gotten a lot of calls, a lot of offers from people I don't know," Dash told his Instagram followers. He then threw some shade towards those who have tried to talk down the $10 million asking price. "It would be because they wanna buy it," he asserted. "If you do wanna buy 1/3 of Roc-A-Fella, Inc," Dame Dash noted. "Anything over ten million, I'm gonna sweeten the pot. You get an original Roc-A-Fella chain from around my neck." The co-founder claimed to be the only one who gave out Roc-A-Fella chains during the label's heyday. "If I don't give you the chain, it's not a legit Roc-A-Fella chain," he decreed.

Dame Dash Promises A Roc Chain From His Own Neck

Dame Dash, ever the businessman, evoked an iconic Roc-A-Fella moment during his pitch. He reminded fans of the moment when he gifted Kanye West a chain during a concert in 2003. "Kanye, Cam'ron," he added. "If you're gonna call, please have the intention of spending some real money." Dame Dash's post comes days after the music executive threw shade at JAY-Z's legal reps. A filing from the rapper's lawyer claimed that the rights for Reasonable Doubt will switch to his possession 2031. Dame Dash fired back and denied these claims on Instagram.