Diddy Could Allegedly Face New Charges After Sex Worker’s Testimony

Diddy has a long battle ahead of him.

Diddy was hit was a slew of charges when he was arrested this month. According to TMZ, he may allegedly be in for more. The outlet reported today that a sex worker took the stand before a grand jury to discuss his alleged experiences with the mogul. Supposedly, this testimony could result in new charges for Diddy, though this is unconfirmed at the time of writing.

The outlet reports that the testimony revolved around Diddy allegedly reaching out to the sex worker to participate in a "freak off," and more. Allegedly, the sex worker also shared information pertaining to travel. This allegedly included whether or not he was ever transported across state lines or into another country.

Male Escort Allegedly Testifies In Diddy Case, TMZ Reports

Sean Combs aka Brother Love, recipient of the Hollywood Documentary Award for 'Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story,' poses in the press room during the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Other elements of their alleged interactions, such as payment, were also reportedly discussed. The news comes after a different male sex worker gave a sex tape allegedly featuring Diddy to federal prosecutors earlier this week. Allegedly, he and Diddy previously participated in a "freak off" with a woman in Miami. He reportedly accuses Diddy of filming while he had sex with the woman

Despite the current circumstances, Diddy and his team appear confident in their ability to come out victorious. “He’s focused on the facts and preparing his defense. He maintains his innocence of these charges," a source close to him tells TMZ. What do you think of a male escort testifying before a grand jury about his alleged experiences with Diddy, according to TMZ? What about him allegedly potentially facing new charges because of the testimony? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.