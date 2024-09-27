Diddy Could Allegedly Face New Charges After Sex Worker’s Testimony

BYCaroline Fisher34 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
London Celebrity Sightings - July 8, 2022
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Sean Diddy Combsseen attending Spotify Who We Be x City Girls Wireless Festival after-party at The Standard on July 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)
Diddy has a long battle ahead of him.

Diddy was hit was a slew of charges when he was arrested this month. According to TMZ, he may allegedly be in for more. The outlet reported today that a sex worker took the stand before a grand jury to discuss his alleged experiences with the mogul. Supposedly, this testimony could result in new charges for Diddy, though this is unconfirmed at the time of writing.

The outlet reports that the testimony revolved around Diddy allegedly reaching out to the sex worker to participate in a "freak off," and more. Allegedly, the sex worker also shared information pertaining to travel. This allegedly included whether or not he was ever transported across state lines or into another country.

Read More: Uncle Luke Claims Diddy Was "Consumed" By Drugs

Male Escort Allegedly Testifies In Diddy Case, TMZ Reports

Sean Combs aka Brother Love, recipient of the Hollywood Documentary Award for 'Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story,' poses in the press room during the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Other elements of their alleged interactions, such as payment, were also reportedly discussed. The news comes after a different male sex worker gave a sex tape allegedly featuring Diddy to federal prosecutors earlier this week. Allegedly, he and Diddy previously participated in a "freak off" with a woman in Miami. He reportedly accuses Diddy of filming while he had sex with the woman

Despite the current circumstances, Diddy and his team appear confident in their ability to come out victorious. “He’s focused on the facts and preparing his defense. He maintains his innocence of these charges," a source close to him tells TMZ. What do you think of a male escort testifying before a grand jury about his alleged experiences with Diddy, according to TMZ? What about him allegedly potentially facing new charges because of the testimony? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Elisabeth Ovesen AKA Superhead Divulges On Her Experiences With Diddy

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...