Dame Dash Trolls 50 Cent For Patting Cam'ron On The Butt

Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent and actor Chris Tucker look on during the first half of the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This rap mogul beef continues... As ridiculous as it may seem.

Dame Dash and 50 Cent are still at odds, and two rap moguls bickering over Internet antics and back-and-forth trolls is jsut as overblown as you would expect. As for the most recent development, the former recently sat down for an interview on his America Nu Network on Monday (November 4), speaking on a clip of 50 and Cam'ron meeting at Steve Stoute's SelectCon shindig in New York last month. Specifically, the Roc-A-Fella executive questioned how the G-Unit mogul seemingly tapped Killa Cam's behind, or at least the hip area. Why is this so relevant? Well, we don't know for sure, but here's Dame's explanation.

"Yo, why you smacking Cam on his a** like that?" Dame Dash asked about 50 Cent. "Pause! Like what? In this environment, in a tight-a** suit? [...] What do you do when a strong-a** n***a with a tight suit smacks you on the a**? You got to say stop. No pat-pat. We not in the pat-pat club. [...] Harlem n***as don’t do the pat-pat club. When you see n***as from Harlem just give them a pound. Once you get to a certain level, don’t mean you start patting n***as on they hips. Especially not Cam'ron. No pat-pat club." Check out the full interview by clicking here or see an excerpt down below.

Dame Dash Trolls 50 Cent

Of course, 50 Cent already seems to have clapped back at Dame Dash speaking on his behavior, and for other reasons. This week, he trolled Dame for how his grills fell out while calling him out for his shade online, using this to mount onto new criticism. "So let me get this straight,” the Queens MC captioned his Instagram post responding to how Dash wanted people to talk about his dental mishap. “@Dame dash you was praying your teeth fell out, so people would talk about it. yeah you broke for real, this is a new low ! keep my name out your mouth, and your teeth in ok ? LOL."

It's funny that said dental mishap was such a big deal for Dame Dash, even if 50 Cent took full advantage of the optics. We'll see what else these two clash over...

