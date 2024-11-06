50 Cent Clowns Dame Dash For Being "Broke"

50 Cent is not holding back.

A few months back, Dame Dash went viral for suffering a dental mishap on Instagram Live. While ranting about the shade 50 Cent threw at him on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, his grills came out, leaving social media users stunned. Shortly after, Dame hopped online to clarify a few things amid all the clowning.

"Yo, obviously I feel like I need to address the teeth," he began at the time. "First of all, s**ts is not dentures. These are my grills, right? And what happened was, I have to go get implants put in, so I have implants. And I got them 20 years ago, and every 20 years, you got to switch them out. So I have to do a surgery."

50 Cent Calls Dame Dash's Dental Mishap A "New Low"

Social media users continue to make light of the unexpected moment regardless, but fortunately, it doesn't look like Dame minds. He reflected on the debacle during a recent interview, revealing that he was actually “praying” it would go viral. “The internet talked about it and I was really kinda happy," he added. This didn't sit right with 50 Cent, who took to Instagram yesterday to share the snippet from Dame's interview. “So let me get this straight,” he captioned it. “@Dame dash you was praying your teeth fell out, so people would talk about it. yeah you broke for real, this is a new low ! keep my name out your mouth, and your teeth in ok ? LOL."