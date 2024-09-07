Dame Dash Explains His Dental Grill Mishap During 50 Cent Rant

Stoop Talk With Dame Dash
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Dame Dash arrives to Stoop Talk on May 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Dame Dash went viral for how his grill fell out of his mouth as he rallied against 50 Cent, which just became an easy target for Fif.

Dame Dash had a hilarious viral moment recently that came about during his latest rant against 50 Cent. For those unaware, he was ranting on Instagram Live against the G-Unit mogul's disparaging comments about him on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game with Gillie and Wallo. While Dash spoke about wanting to see if Fif was "the real deal," his grills and dental implants came out of his mouth, which 50 was obviously very quick to clown. But it turns out that this won't be a sore spot in their spat: just a funny moment. Furthermore, the Roc-A-Fella affiliate took to social media once again to explain what happened in this viral clip.

"Yo, obviously I feel like I need to address the teeth," Dame Dash began his message on social media with a laugh. "First of all, s**ts is not dentures. These are my grills, right? And what happened was, I have to go get implants put in, so I have implants. And I got them 20 years ago, and every 20 years, you got to switch them out. So I have to do a surgery – pause – oral and the f***ed up s**t is, once they do it..."

Dame Dash Talks About His Grills & Dental Implants

At this point in the clip below, the footage starts to cut out presumably due to poor connection on the music executive's end. Eventually, things got back in order. "I'ma show y'all, look." Then, Dame Dash removed the top part of his implant-supported dentures to show fans how they normally come off. "So that's what happened, the fronts. But, you know, I thought it was hilarious. I ain't try to edit it, I think it's good for jokes and s**t. But yeah, they're not dentures, and I think it's hilarious."

Meanwhile, Dame Dash still has a lot of other issues to deal with if he wants 50 Cent to stop clowning his financial status. These include a lot of tax and child support debt, something that impacted his Roc auction. We'll see what else develops in this saga, and whether or not there will be other hilarious moments that both parties can laugh at together. It might be at the expense of the other, but if it's all in good fun, maybe that can lead them to a peace arrangement.

