50 Cent Taunts Dame Dash While Listing His Grievances With The Roc-A-Fella Co-Founder

50 Cent says Dame Dash wasn't impressed with his record deal with Eminem and Dr. Dre.

50 Cent says that Dame Dash is out of money and trolled him for his alleged reaction to him signing with Eminem and Dr. Dre back in the day while speaking on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. He told Gillie Da Kid and Wallo that Dame scoffed at his $1 million offer from Interscope/Aftermath/Shady in 2002 and now is plagued by financial woes.

“The only person that pointed out that a million dollars was no money was Damon Dash, and he has no money now," 50 said. "'That ain’t no money. After you get a watch, a chain, you look out for the homies and you do this, that and the third… it’s nothing.' And I was like, ‘N***a, I’m from 134th Street. A million dollars is a lot of money.’ I’m thinking I hit the lotto! How you gonna say it’s no money? I just never forgot that because of how it felt.”

50 Cent Performs During Dreamville Music Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 06: 50 Cent performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

Dame Dash has spoken publically about his recent financial troubles and is auctioning off his one-third ownership share in Roc-A-Fella. He needs to cover a lawsuit judgment stemming from a failed film partnership with producer Josh Webber. He also allegedly owes $197,000 in child support and nearly $9 million in taxes. The minimum bid for his Roc-A-Fella share is $1.2 million. He's previously suggested that Kendrick Lamar pick up the stake in the iconic company.

50 Cent Speaks On Dame Dash's Financial Woes

The sale of the Roc-A-Fella share has worsened his relationship with JAY-Z, who has attempted to block the move. Check out 50's full comments on Dame Dash and his money below. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Dame Dash on HotNewHipHop.