50 Cent x "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game": Key Takeaways

50 Cent dropped plenty of gems.

50 Cent continues to reach new heights in his career with or without releasing new music. Beyond a catalog of timeless hits, he’s proven to be one of the most business savvy individuals in hip-hop. His foray into film and television has been fruitful, to say the least: several TV shows, movies, and most recently, the opening of his production studio in Shreveport, LA, where he hosted the Humor & Harmony festival.

The rapper recently joined Gillie and Wallo on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game during his festival and they surely lived up to the title. For nearly an hour, 50 Cent dropped gems that reflected his rise in hip-hop and his transition into the entertainment world as an executive. His journey into entering the rap game officially under Eminem and Dr. Dre’s tutelage to the inner workings of the television industry.

Fat Joe Beef Does 180

While the two have a shared history of animosity, things couldn’t be going any better between Fat Joe and 50 Cent. During his appearance on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, Fif explained that he and Fat Joe are practically best friends these days. It’s a 180 to when Fif and Joe went at it on wax and the effects rippled through the streets of New York and beyond. Ultimately, it was Joe’s allegiance to Murder Inc that caused their issues. "I didn’t f*ck with people because they had already dealt with them," 50 explained. "The entire beginning of my career I was up against the leverage of Murder Inc. So, my whole beef with Fat Joe was really his loyalty.” He added, “Later we become the best friends, like I really f*ck with him," 50 Cent admitted. "He’s loyal to a default, because he worked with him.”

What’s $1M To Dame Dash?

By now, we’ve seen the headlines surrounding Dame Dash and the debt he’s accumulated, upwards of $10 million. His financial situation comes as a shock, especially considering his contributions to hip-hop through Roc-A-Fella and other ventures. Always the business-minded hustler, he apparently didn’t have great things to say after 50 Cent inked a deal with Shady Records for $1M. In fact, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder apparently didn’t think that $1M was any money to begin with.

“The only person that pointed out a million dollars was no money was Damon Dash, and he has no money now,” 50 said. “How you gonna say that’s no money?” He recalled Dame telling him, “’After you get you a watch, chain, look out for the homies and then do this, then it’s nothing.” Naturally, this conversation resonated with 50 in ways that Dame Dash probably didn’t realize. “I’m from 134th Street. A million dollars is a lot of money. I think I hit the lotto. How are you gonna say that it’s no money? I just never forgot that because of how it felt.”

Since then, Dame has responded to Fif, claiming that they should have a “CEO War” between their respective networks. “Let’s do CEO war. You drop your television network today — you should be able to do that because you have power, you have the resources and you know, you’re getting money. And because I’m ‘broke,’ this should be easy work,” he said.

Nearly Signing Desiigner

An insightful moment in the interview that apparently warranted a response came as 50 Cent divulged how he nearly inked a deal with Desiigner prior to Kanye. At the time, Desiigner barely had a hit record to his name with “Panda” only beginning the bubble. However, 50 Cent comes from a time where record deals didn’t happen with the success of a single song, and apparently, Desiigner failed to have anything else to show for his talents. “I had him at the office. I was like, ‘Yo, let me hear the other records you got.’ And he’s like… ‘That’s it,’” he continued. “And the shit was so hot that he had, I was struggling. But I was like, ‘Nah, I can’t give that n***a that money. Let them give him whatever the f**k they gonna give him.’”

Desiigner later responded in the form of a diss track. In the snippet he previewed, he raps, “N***as talkin’ that 50 Cent, I be talking 50 mill/ N***as talkin’ that Timmy Turner, glad the n***a got killed / I got signed to Kanye, lil n***a, you was never worth a deal.” If we’re being honest, it’s hardly a diss nor is it something that someone like 50 Cent should even acknowledge.

Meeting Eminem

After years of grinding and getting blackballed from the industry, his deal with Eminem undoubtedly became what took him to astronomical heights. He explained that he felt like he was getting Punk’d by Ashton Kutcher because how unbelievable that experience was.

“He flew me to LA, right? I came out. I was so bugged out from the experience that I came through the airport with the vest and s**t on. I'm lucky I took the shock plate out the front of the joint. Because when I came through it didn't. But the lawyer that I had with me that took me to him, I get there he's like 'Yo' he felt the vest and s**t and was like,’” Fif said before mimicking Em’s reaction. "'Yo this is going to be the biggest s**t right?' He was so excited that it made me question whether what was happening was right 'cause I just wasn't so used to it. It felt so good that it couldn't be like right. I'm like 'Yo, nah.'”

Ghost Was Supposed To Die In Power Season 4