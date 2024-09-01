50 Cent Reveals Omari Hardwick's "Power" Character Originally Had A Much Different Ending

BYCole Blake1068 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Invest Fest 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
50 Cent discussed Omari Hardwick's recent comments about working on "Power."

50 Cent discussed his relationship with Power star Omari Hardwick and his controversial comments about working on the show during a recent interview with Gillie Da Kid. 50 began by explaining that Hardwick's comments about feeling underpaid weren't directed at him. He revealed that the actor hit him up in the DMs after the story broke, claiming that his quotes were misleading. He continued: "At the end of the day, Ghost was supposed to die when I died. I extended it... The problem with working with 50 Cent is, it's 50 Cent's show."

When The Neighborhood Talk shared 50's comments on Instagram, fans jumped in the comments section to share their opinions on the situation. "I hate how slow yall are. He not saying he didn’t wanna pay him clearly Starz didn’t & instead of killing him off when they initially wanted to, he extended until Season 5. Simple," one user wrote. Another had a different take, writing: "But he was the FACEEEEEEEEEEEEEE of the show and network. That’s different than being some regular character. When you thought of the show you automatically pictured him!"

Read More: 50 Cent Dismisses Omari Hardwick's Complaints About How "Power" Ended

50 Cent & Omari Hardwick Attend "Power" Season 5 Premiere

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 28: Omari Hardwick (L) and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attend the "Power" Season 5 Premiere at Radio City Music Hall on June 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic)

As for Hardwick's criticism, he complained about the finale of Power while speaking at a panel during the TriBeca Film Festival. "I'm with y'all in this sense, I'm with you in the sense that the way the story was sold and told to me is not befitting of the way it ended, guys. So y'all have every right to be like, 'It didn't end right,'" he said. "And because we don't honor our fans enough, and I know me, Matt, and Trey are different. We honor y'all, we honor our fans, man. We often forget that the fans are being sold and told a story that has a genesis, and that it has to end the way that it was sold."

50 Cent Speaks On Omari Hardwick

50 previously addressed Hardwick's complaints in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “This [ninja emoji] is a strange bird,” 50 said at the time. “The f*ck is he talking about? I never done nothing but look out for him. If he needed something I gave it to him. I understand now, that shit didn’t matter at all.” Check out his latest remarks below. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Omari Hardwick on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Omari Hardwick Only Made $150K Per Episode On "Power," Owed 50 Cent Money

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...