50 Cent Reveals Omari Hardwick's "Power" Character Originally Had A Much Different Ending

50 Cent discussed Omari Hardwick's recent comments about working on "Power."

50 Cent discussed his relationship with Power star Omari Hardwick and his controversial comments about working on the show during a recent interview with Gillie Da Kid. 50 began by explaining that Hardwick's comments about feeling underpaid weren't directed at him. He revealed that the actor hit him up in the DMs after the story broke, claiming that his quotes were misleading. He continued: "At the end of the day, Ghost was supposed to die when I died. I extended it... The problem with working with 50 Cent is, it's 50 Cent's show."

When The Neighborhood Talk shared 50's comments on Instagram, fans jumped in the comments section to share their opinions on the situation. "I hate how slow yall are. He not saying he didn’t wanna pay him clearly Starz didn’t & instead of killing him off when they initially wanted to, he extended until Season 5. Simple," one user wrote. Another had a different take, writing: "But he was the FACEEEEEEEEEEEEEE of the show and network. That’s different than being some regular character. When you thought of the show you automatically pictured him!"

50 Cent & Omari Hardwick Attend "Power" Season 5 Premiere

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 28: Omari Hardwick (L) and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attend the "Power" Season 5 Premiere at Radio City Music Hall on June 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic)

As for Hardwick's criticism, he complained about the finale of Power while speaking at a panel during the TriBeca Film Festival. "I'm with y'all in this sense, I'm with you in the sense that the way the story was sold and told to me is not befitting of the way it ended, guys. So y'all have every right to be like, 'It didn't end right,'" he said. "And because we don't honor our fans enough, and I know me, Matt, and Trey are different. We honor y'all, we honor our fans, man. We often forget that the fans are being sold and told a story that has a genesis, and that it has to end the way that it was sold."

50 Cent Speaks On Omari Hardwick