Omari Hardwick
- TVOmari Hardwick Says He Was Made An Offer To Return To "Power"Starz weren't willing to play ball with Hardwick,By Ben Mock
- TVStephen A. Smith Reveals Who Should Play Him In A BiopicStephen A. Smith has an interesting shortlist.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsOmari Hardwick Snaps At IG User Who Criticized Wife: "You [Chose] A White Woman"Omari Hardwick won't stand for anyone criticizing him or his marriage, so he put an Instagram user in their place.By Erika Marie
- TV"Power" Star Omari Hardwick Claps Back At Fans On IGOmari Hardwick clapped back at some "Power" fans in the comments of his poetic IG post who told him to stick to playing Ghost on the hit show.By Lynn S.
- TV"Power" Finale Recap: Ghost Makes Moves Beyond The Grave In Unsatisfying EndingThe "Power" season finale gives us a Shakespearian ending.By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Power" Recap: Rashad Tate Receives An Immense "Reversal Of Fortune"One step closer to the answer. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Power" Recap: Tommy's Episode Is The Most Revealing YetAnother suspect off the table. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Power" Recap: "He Always Wins" Eliminates Another "Who Shot Ghost?" SuspectThe suspects lessen and the plot thickens. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Power" Recap: "Still Dre" Eliminates Two Suspects In Brutal Mid-Season PremiereThe death toll rises. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesGucci Mane Reveals Which "Power" Actor He Wants To Play Him In BiopicGucci Mane thinks Omari Hardwick would be the perfect fit to play GuWop.By Aron A.
- TV"Power" Recap: Tasha Guns Down A Snitch In “Deal With The Devil”Things don't look good for Tommy. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Power" Ep 6: “Inside Man" Reunites Ghost, Tommy & TashaGhost & Tommy team up. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Power" Ep. 5: Tariq's Life Is On The LineAn emotional goodbye.By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Power" Ep. 4 Recap: "Why Is Tommy Still Alive?" Brings Back The Much-Loathed Angela ValdezTariq is playing a dangerous gameBy Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Power" Ep. 3 Recap: "Forgot About Dre" Marks 50 Cent's Series Directorial DebutThe stakes get much higher. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Power" Recap: "Whose Side Are You On?" Plants The Seeds For Ghost's DeathTommy, Tariq, Tasha, & LaKeisha want Ghost dead. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV50 Cent Cracks Under Pressure, Says He Will Change "Power" Theme Song BackWhich song do you prefer? By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Power" Season 6 Premiere Recap: Ghost Vs. Tommy ShowdownThe war begins.By Karlton Jahmal
- Music50 Cent Infuriates "Power" Fans By Adding Trey Songz To Show's Theme SongTrey Songz isn't "Power material" according to the show's crazed fans.By Devin Ch
- TV"Power" Final Season To Air In Two Parts, Mary J. Blige Featured In Spin-Off Series15 episodes split between August and JanuaryBy Karlton Jahmal
- Music50 Cent Reflects On Irv Gotti Turning Down His Music In 199750 Cent reflects on a moment that spawned Jay-Z comparisons, before Murda Inc was public enemy number one. By Mitch Findlay