Stephen A. Smith is the hardest-working man in sports media. He has led a very interesting life, and now, he will be documenting that life in a new book called Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes which is set to release on January 17th of next year.

Smith is in the midst of promoting the book, and this tour led him to Charlamagne Tha God’s Comedy Central show Hell of a Week. While on the show, Smith was asked who he wants to play him in a potential biopic. As you will read, Smith had one person in mind, however, he has ultimately changed his mind due to recent events.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

“Damn it, it would’ve been Will Smith before the slap… But I can’t go with him now,” Smith said. “We got love for him, but you just don’t do something like that. And Stephen A. wouldn’t do something like that. Omari Hardwick, Michael B. Jordan – they both look a hell of a lot better than me, but damn it, I’m stealing from them. So what do you want me to do? I’m gonna go with those names. I would say Jamie Foxx, but he’s already trying to do [the Mike Tyson biopic]… He does [an impersonation] of Tyson exceptionally well. He does me alright, but he does Tyson really, really good. So I’m not going to give him too much credit for that.”

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There are currently no plans for a Smith biopic, although that could change sometime down the line. Hopefully, they nail the casting, as Smith is a one-of-a-kind character.

