Omari Hardwick Clarifies No Beef With 50 Cent While Checking Interviewer For Misquote

Omari Hardwick, best known for his role as James “Ghost” St. Patrick on Power, recently confronted an interviewer on Citizen TV Kenya over a misquote that attempted to spark tension between him and Power producer 50 Cent. The exchange, brief but intense, underscored Hardwick’s unwillingness to entertain manufactured drama. When asked about remarks he supposedly made regarding 50 Cent, Hardwick immediately shut it down. “I’ve never said some things. Where did I say some things?” he pressed, visibly irritated. The interviewer struggled to provide an answer, prompting Hardwick to deliver a sharp rebuke. “Don’t ever do that, bro,” he said. “Who said some things? No, who said some things? I didn’t say some things.”

Hardwick made it clear that there was no bad blood between him and 50 Cent. “You know my brand. I don’t say much, I just feed with love, and 50 only gave me love,” he stated. While acknowledging that media narratives sometimes twist reality, he refused to be part of the cycle. “I lead with love, and I stop with love. I don’t go to a new exit.” Beyond the controversy, Hardwick reflected on his portrayal of Ghost, revealing the actors who shaped his approach. “I always looked at Ghost and thought, ‘I’ll say yes to this character because Tom Hardy from London could play him,’” he said. “Idris Elba could and kind of did as Stringer Bell. Avon Barksdale, one of my favorite human beings God created, is Wood Harris. He’s one of my dearest friends. Wood played Avon, Omari played Ghost.”

Omari Hardwick & 50 Cent Friendship

The conversation briefly touched on larger issues in Hollywood, particularly concerns over the potential decline of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Though Hardwick didn’t go into depth, his remarks hinted at unease about how these shifts could affect progress in the industry.