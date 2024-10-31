Naturi Naughton Calls Out 50 Cent For His "Insane" Criticism Of Omari Hardwick

The "Power" actor had spoken about not feeling valued enough in the show's production and storyline.

For fans of the Power television universe, they might be sad to see a conflict between one of its main stars and one of its key behind-the-scenes players. Moreover, Omari Hardwick and 50 Cent are currently at odds over claims from the latter that he wasn't paid enough as the lead actor on the show. The G-Unit mogul recently spoke on The Breakfast Club about how they're still not cool with each other, and expressed his belief that the entertainer overvalues himself. Now, one of Hardwick and Fif's Power collaborators, the former's costar Naturi Naugthon, threw her hat into the ring via a TMZ interview on Wednesday (October 30).

"That’s insane to me," Naturi Naughton told the outlet concerning 50 Cent's criticism of Omari Hardwick. "Omari is literally the epitome of Power. Omari Hardwick started this amazing journey and I don’t know all of what happened with 50 and O. But I’ll say this: I love Omari Hardwick. He’s an amazingly talented human and he’s also a good person. But there would be no Power without Ghost." "I hope that they can find love and peace between each other," she expressed in addition.

Naturi Naughton Speaks On 50 Cent & Omari Hardwick

All the way back in 2022, Omari Hardwick claimed that he only received a payment of $150K per episode for his Power stint, and claimed to have borrowed money from 50 Cent in order to account for this. In response this year, the Queens rapper posited that there would be more demand for him if he was such a star, and questioned why he hasn't supported the new Power projects if this passion is true. For those unaware, Hardwick also took issue with how his character's story turned out, which is another part of his frustration. At the end of the day, 50 maintained that they paid him more for nightclub appearances than for the show itself, so this shouldn't be as much of a complaint as it is.