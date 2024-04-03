Naturi Naughton Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress-Singer Worth?

Naturi Naughton is a versatile talent whose career has spanned music, Broadway, and television. She has established a net worth of $800,000 by 2024, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Naughton first gained prominence as a member of the girl group 3LW before transitioning to a successful acting career. The latter is highlighted by her role in the hit series Power. Her journey in the entertainment industry showcases her resilience, versatility, and the breadth of her talent across different mediums.

From Pop Stardom To Broadway

LAS VEGAS - DECEMBER 5: R&B group 3LW: Naturi Naughton, Kiely Williams and. Adrienne Bailon attend the 11th Annual Billboard Music Awards on December 5, 2000 at the. MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Naughton's career began in the music industry with the R&B group 3LW, which saw commercial success in the early 2000s. Her transition from music to acting included a notable stop on Broadway, where she portrayed Little Inez in the highly acclaimed musical Hairspray. This move demonstrated her dynamic range as a performer and solidified her footing in the acting world, setting the stage for future roles in film and television.

Breakthrough Roles In Film & Television

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 28: (L-R) Rotimi Akinosho, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren, Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora, and "Power" Creator and. Executive Producer Courtney A. Kemp attend the Starz "Power" The Fifth Season NYC Red Carpet Premiere Event &. After Party on June 28, 2018, also in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Starz Entertainment LLC)

Naturi Naughton's breakout role in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Fame showcased her singing and acting talents, earning her critical acclaim. However, her portrayal of Tasha St. Patrick in the Starz drama series Power truly catapulted her to stardom. Naughton's performance was praised for its depth and complexity, contributing significantly to the show's success and her career trajectory. Her role in Power not only garnered her a loyal fanbase but also established her as a formidable actress in the television landscape.

Continuing Success & Diverse Projects

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Two Lewis and Naturi Naughton attend "88" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage)

Beyond her success in Power, Naughton has continued to explore diverse roles in film and television, demonstrating her commitment to challenging herself as an actress. Her involvement in various projects and her return to music highlights a career that refuses to be pigeonholed. Naughton's ability to navigate the entertainment industry, leveraging her talents across different platforms, underscores her adaptability and resilience.

Naturi Naughton's net worth reflects a career adeptly spanned across music, Broadway, and television. Her journey from a pop group member to a respected actress illustrates the challenges of transitioning between different facets of the entertainment industry and the opportunities that such versatility affords. Naughton's enduring success and ability to captivate audiences in various roles underscore her talent and determination, marking her as a significant figure in contemporary entertainment.