Kiely Williams Net Worth 2024: What Is The Former 3LW Singer Worth?

Explore Kiely Williams' journey from 3LW to The Cheetah Girls and her successful career in music and acting.

Kiely Williams is a talented singer and actress. She has made significant strides in the entertainment industry, accumulating a net worth of $1.5 million as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Her career began in the late 1990s and has seen her transition from music to acting, showcasing her versatility and dedication to her craft. Williams first gained fame as a girl group 3LW (Three Little Women) member, which enjoyed success with several hit singles. She later joined Disney's girl group, The Cheetah Girls, further cementing her status as a prominent figure in pop culture. Her work with these groups brought her financial success, a dedicated fanbase, and numerous opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Early Life & Rise To Fame With 3LW

Naturi Naughton, Kiely Williams and Adrienne Bailon of '3LW' (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Born on July 9, 1986, in Alexandria, Virginia, Kiely Williams showed an early interest in performing arts. She joined the girl group 3LW in 1999 alongside Adrienne Bailon and Naturi Naughton. The group's debut album, 3LW, released in 2000, included hits like "No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)" and "Playas Gon' Play," which became chart-toppers and established the group as a force in the early 2000s pop and R&B scene.

3LW's success was marked by their smooth harmonies and relatable lyrics, appealing to a broad audience. The group's journey was not without challenges, including internal conflicts and lineup changes, but Williams remained a consistent and resilient member. Her contributions to 3LW's music and public image played a crucial role in the group's achievements.

Success With The Cheetah Girls

Adrienne Bailon and Kiely Williams of 3LW during Blender Magazine and Nelly Celebrate the Release of Murphy. Lee's Debut Album "Unwrapped" at Vue in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by David Pomponio/FilmMagic)

In 2003, Kiely Williams transitioned to a new chapter in her career by joining The Cheetah Girls, a girl group formed by Disney Channel. Alongside Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan, and Raven-Symoné, Williams starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie The Cheetah Girls, which premiered to great success and led to the formation of a real-life music group.

The Cheetah Girls released several successful albums, including Cheetah-licious Christmas and TCG. Their music, characterized by its catchy pop tunes and empowering messages, resonated with young audiences globally. The group's tours and merchandise further solidified their popularity, making them a staple of mid-2000s pop culture. Williams' role in The Cheetah Girls extended beyond music, as she starred in the film sequels The Cheetah Girls 2 and The Cheetah Girls: One World. Her performance and charisma contributed significantly to the franchise's enduring success and cultural impact.

Acting Career & Recent Endeavors

HOLLYWOOD - AUGUST 12: Sabrina Bryan, Kiely Williams and Adrienne Bailon of The Cheetah Girls arrive at the premiere of Disney Channel's "The Cheetah Girls One World" held at the El Capitan Theater on August 12, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Beyond her musical endeavors, Kiely Williams has also pursued acting, taking on roles in various film and television projects. She appeared in films such as The House Bunny (2008) and Elle: A Modern Cinderella Tale (2010), showcasing her versatility as an actress. Her ability to seamlessly transition between music and acting has highlighted her multifaceted talent.