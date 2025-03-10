Rihanna Touches Fans' Hearts With Precious Delivery Room Pictures With Sons

One of the greatest and most beautiful things that any woman can accomplish in life is to bring new life into the world. Rihanna is celebrating her ability to do just that and with some heart-warming pictures in the process. Per Billboard, she shared them over this past weekend, specifically on Saturday. The R&B and fashion/beauty icon went on Instagram to recognize one of the defining things that makes her, and every other woman on Earth, so amazing. "By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles!"

She added the apt hashtag "#InternationalWomensDay" in her caption as well. The global event did in fact take place the same day she posted, March 8. Rihanna included two photos: the first being of her first-born son RZA, and the second being of Riot Rose. It's hard to believe, but her baby boy is already 2, and Riot is will also be that age in just about five months. The precious and candid photos had everyone in her comments gushing uncontrollably both at her and her gifts. "Bad Gyal 😍😍😍😍" one user adds. "sooo beautiful! 🥹❤️" another writes.

How Long Have Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Been Together?

However, a great deal of people was also thinking this was a surprise reveal of their third child. She has talked about wanting to expand her nucleus after delivering her second, so the commenters were safe in assuming this is what this post was for. "Why did I think it was a 3rd baby at first 😂" one person jokes. Lastly, folks couldn't get enough of RiRi giving birth in gold and pearls, as well as sunglasses for her second go-around. "If you don’t give birth in pearls and sunglasses did you even give birth?" one user quips.