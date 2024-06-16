Rihanna Wants More Kids With ASAP Rocky & Gives Big Update On Pregnancy Rumors

Pregnancy rumors have always flooded Rihanna feeds and social media discussion, so it's no surprise she had to speak on them.

Happy Father's Day to A$AP Rocky, who launched an adorable Bottega Veneta campaign today (Sunday, June 16) with his kids RZA and Riot Rose. Their mom Rihanna has also been thinking about them a lot recently, and about the future of the superstar family and their size as a whole. Moreover, she recently spoke to ET about a whole breadth of topics, but of course, this was a really big point that people are always seeking an update on, however expected or vague. The Barbadian creative and entrepreneur spoke quite candidly on the matter, also letting folks know that she knows her way around a rumor mill or two.

"You know what, I hope so," Rihanna answered a question about whether or not she and A$AP Rocky expect to expand their family and have more children. However, she couldn't help but shut down the idea that this will happen anytime within the next nine months. "I’m not pregnant if that’s what you’re asking," the "Diamonds" singer remarked. Pregnancy rumors have followed her around ever since her first pregnancy announcement, pretty much. We don't expect those to slow down as a result of this, but we'll take them with an even larger grain of salt.

Rihanna Speaks To ET

In addition, Rihanna also spoke on her retirement scare (which isn't a thing, by the way) and on her motivation to fully dive into her next album in the studio now. "Music, for me, is a new discovery," RiRi told ET. "I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I put all that stuff aside, and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio.

"So, I’m now prepared," Rihanna expressed. "I’m gonna start. So, you know, give me a second. Yes, I’m starting over, but I don’t wanna neglect the songs that I have. I wanna listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective, and then see what still applies and what I’m still in love with."