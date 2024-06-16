ASAP Rocky Launches Adorable Father's Day Campaign For Bottega Veneta With His Sons

The comments section of ASAP Rocky's Instagram post were also filled with funny jokes about his still-awaited album.

ASAP Rocky is a very proud father, and it seems like nothing else in his life and career has brought him this level of joy, fulfillment, and love. Moreover, he launched a campaign for Bottega Veneta today for Father's Day (Sunday, June 16) featuring his sons with Rihanna, RZA and Riot Rose. In the video below, you can see the Harlem MC pose with his kids, play with them, join them on the piano, and overall just have a great time with his family. If every fashion campaign was this adorable, perhaps the world would be in a bit of a better place right now.

"'TO ALL THE FATHERS WHO DARE TO DREAM AND ALL THE FATHERS WHO DARE TO LOVE' - Carrie Mae Weems," A$AP Rocky began his IG post's caption. "IT WAS A PLEASURE TO WORK ALONGSIDE MY CHILDREN & FAMILY X MATTHIEU BLAZY X BOTTEGA VENETA X CARRIE MAE WEEMS TO BRING U THIS HEARTFELT FATHERS DAY PIECE. THIS SPECIAL MOMENT CAPTURES THE VULNERABILITY ,LOVE AND INTERACTION BETWEEN MY SONS AND I , IM PROUD 2 BE THE MAN THEY CALL DADDA [red heart emoji]. HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ALL PROUD DADS OUT THERE A$AP."

ASAP Rocky's New Father's Day Bottega Veneta Piece

However, in the comments section of the post above, you'll find plenty of either comical and frustrated comments about the long wait for A$AP Rocky's next album. He's worked on it for years now, and while he reportedly recently expressed that leaks ruined the process behind it, some fans don't think this is a legitimate excuse. Either way, the "Tony Tone" spitter will definitely drum up a storm whenever it is ready for a release, and we know that he has more important things on his mind anyway. We can't ask for it to drop in two weeks; we only hope and expect it to be a really great piece of work.