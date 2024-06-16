ASAP Rocky Launches Adorable Father's Day Campaign For Bottega Veneta With His Sons

BYGabriel Bras Nevares620 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
H2L Wrap Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 01: A$AP Rocky attends the H2L Wrap Party on June 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
The comments section of ASAP Rocky's Instagram post were also filled with funny jokes about his still-awaited album.

ASAP Rocky is a very proud father, and it seems like nothing else in his life and career has brought him this level of joy, fulfillment, and love. Moreover, he launched a campaign for Bottega Veneta today for Father's Day (Sunday, June 16) featuring his sons with Rihanna, RZA and Riot Rose. In the video below, you can see the Harlem MC pose with his kids, play with them, join them on the piano, and overall just have a great time with his family. If every fashion campaign was this adorable, perhaps the world would be in a bit of a better place right now.

"'TO ALL THE FATHERS WHO DARE TO DREAM AND ALL THE FATHERS WHO DARE TO LOVE' - Carrie Mae Weems," A$AP Rocky began his IG post's caption. "IT WAS A PLEASURE TO WORK ALONGSIDE MY CHILDREN & FAMILY X MATTHIEU BLAZY X BOTTEGA VENETA X CARRIE MAE WEEMS TO BRING U THIS HEARTFELT FATHERS DAY PIECE. THIS SPECIAL MOMENT CAPTURES THE VULNERABILITY ,LOVE AND INTERACTION BETWEEN MY SONS AND I , IM PROUD 2 BE THE MAN THEY CALL DADDA [red heart emoji]. HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ALL PROUD DADS OUT THERE A$AP."

Read More: A$AP Rocky Supports Tariq Nasheed At Premiere Of His Hip-Hop Documentary: "Microphone Check"

ASAP Rocky's New Father's Day Bottega Veneta Piece

However, in the comments section of the post above, you'll find plenty of either comical and frustrated comments about the long wait for A$AP Rocky's next album. He's worked on it for years now, and while he reportedly recently expressed that leaks ruined the process behind it, some fans don't think this is a legitimate excuse. Either way, the "Tony Tone" spitter will definitely drum up a storm whenever it is ready for a release, and we know that he has more important things on his mind anyway. We can't ask for it to drop in two weeks; we only hope and expect it to be a really great piece of work.

Meanwhile, we know that Rihanna wants more children, and that pregnancy rumors pretty much always run rampant as a result. Nothing emerged in this regard recently, but we're sure that A$AP Rocky is quite excited as well. Whatever they decide to do in the future, new albums or not, we're happy that they look so at peace and joyful in this point of their lives. It's a blessing that no one should take for granted. Happy Father's Day!

Read More: Azealia Banks Hurls Insults At Rihanna & A$AP Rocky While Defending Chris Brown

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Gucci - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Exquisite GucciStreetwearASAP Rocky & Rihanna Celebrate RZA's Second Birthday With Adorable Family Photos1145
"Stockholm Syndrome" Premiere - 2021 Tribeca FestivalStreetwearASAP Rocky Stars In Latest Bottega Veneta Campaign803
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - ArrivalsStreetwearRihanna Claims ASAP Rocky's Fashion Choices Make Her Feel "Bummy"2.7K
Featured Session: Using Design "Differently" to Make a Difference - 2019 SXSW Conference and FestiStreetwearASAP Rocky Makes Fatherhood Look Too Fly In New Photo Dump With RZA & Rihanna15.3K