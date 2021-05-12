Bottega Veneta
- StreetwearASAP Rocky Stars In Latest Bottega Veneta CampaignASAP Rocky labeled Bottega Veneta’s Pre-Spring 2024 campaign "genius."By Cole Blake
- StreetwearSaweetie Announces New Music While "Rich Bitchin In Bottega"The Icy Girl has a new collab track arriving next Friday, February 11th.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChildish Major Flexes With Bottega Veneta & Custom Air Max 95s On "In My Bag"Childish Major helps us bring back "In My Bag" with a brand new episode.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBia's "Whole Lotta Money" Causes Store to Run Out Of Heels"Fendi on my body but my feet is in Bottega," she says on her hit track.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearA$AP Rocky Dons Furry Glasses And Suit For Bottega Veneta CollectionA$AP Rocky's furry fit, not to be mistaken with a "grinch" or "grouch," comes from luxury fashion line Bottega Veneta. By Joe Abrams
- MusicNicki Minaj & Rihanna Wear Same Shoes In Photos & Fans Freak OutAfter recently following one another on Instagram and Nicki revealing that she has a surprise on Friday, the fandoms have imploded with rumors.By Erika Marie