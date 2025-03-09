Rihanna Celebrates International Women's Day By Sharing Pics From The Birth Of Her Children

BY Cole Blake
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Rihanna and her partner, ASAP Rocky, welcomed their two children, RZA and Riot Rose, back in 2022 and 2023.

Rihanna shared a pair of pictures of herself in the hospital after welcoming her two children, Riot Rose and RZA, on Instagram in celebration of International Women's Day on Saturday. "By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles!" Rihanna captioned the post. "And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening."

The post left fans in the comments section thinking she had welcomed a new child at first. "Rihanna, please. I thought you had another baby. I’m going thru enough," one user wrote. Another added: "Ngl i thought this was another successful hidden pregnancy." Others commented on her wearing sunglasses in the second picture with Riot. "If you don’t give birth in pearls and sunglasses did you even give birth?" one user joked.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky's Kids

Rihanna and her partner, ASAP Rocky, welcomed their first son, RZA, in 2022. While performing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, she revealed that she was pregnant with a second child. They welcomed Riot Rose in 2023.

While Rihanna has spoken about how much she's enjoyed motherhood on several occasions, she recently opened up about one aspect that's been a struggle so far. Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar for an interview, earlier this year, she admitted that she misses the "fun" parts of fashion. "I feel like getting dressed is a fight on its own (now)," Rihanna explained. "Everything is so … logical. What makes sense? What’s easy? What’s fast? I try not to overthink all that stuff, but you’re leaving the house. It kind of stops you from going out. How much energy do I have to put into getting ready? Doing my make-up, doing my hair, and then going to the closet and figuring out which three things in this entire room make sense together? You go through a fog. And fashion is so much fun, and I miss the fun."

