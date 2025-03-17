Rihanna Opens Up About The Biggest Difficulties Of Motherhood

Rihanna discussed the challenges of motherhood during a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, opening up about the strange “resentment” she battles with "the things she loves." She explained that every decision she makes regarding her career must be precisely calculated as her main focus remains on motherhood.

“Every decision I make is about them, but everything I do that I love takes away from them,” Rihanna explained. “So I have a weird resentment towards the things I love. You almost feel like something is always suffering for you to show up somewhere. When you show up, it’s not 100 percent because there’s something else on the wheel. It’s actually given me a lot more self-guilt. I don’t like letting people down, but I also know that most of the time, it’s me letting myself down, which means something has to change, but everything is on the wheel all the time.”

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky's Relationship

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky share two sons. They welcomed their first son, RZA, in 2022. While performing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, she revealed that she was pregnant with a second child. They welcomed Riot Rose in 2023.