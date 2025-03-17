Rihanna Opens Up About The Biggest Difficulties Of Motherhood

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Rihanna admitted that there are several aspects of motherhood she has been struggling with as she shares two kids with ASAP Rocky.

Rihanna discussed the challenges of motherhood during a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, opening up about the strange “resentment” she battles with "the things she loves." She explained that every decision she makes regarding her career must be precisely calculated as her main focus remains on motherhood.

“Every decision I make is about them, but everything I do that I love takes away from them,” Rihanna explained. “So I have a weird resentment towards the things I love. You almost feel like something is always suffering for you to show up somewhere. When you show up, it’s not 100 percent because there’s something else on the wheel. It’s actually given me a lot more self-guilt. I don’t like letting people down, but I also know that most of the time, it’s me letting myself down, which means something has to change, but everything is on the wheel all the time.”

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky's Relationship

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky share two sons. They welcomed their first son, RZA, in 2022. While performing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, she revealed that she was pregnant with a second child. They welcomed Riot Rose in 2023.

Further speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, Rihanna discussed how motherhood has influenced her fashion. In doing so, she admitted that she misses the "fun" parts of fashion. "I feel like getting dressed is a fight on its own (now)," Rihanna explained. "Everything is so … logical. What makes sense? What’s easy? What’s fast? I try not to overthink all that stuff, but you’re leaving the house. It kind of stops you from going out. How much energy do I have to put into getting ready? Doing my make-up, doing my hair, and then going to the closet and figuring out which three things in this entire room make sense together? You go through a fog. And fashion is so much fun, and I miss the fun."

