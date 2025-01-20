Rihanna Reportedly Spotted At A Recording Studio As Fans Plead For A New Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
At least this is a more promising hint than previous teases, albeit still one that we can't get too hopeful about.

Rihanna fans got used to their eternal wait for a new album a long time ago, but they still fall into a lot of unfulfilled teases, rumors, and stories about this process. However, the most recent speculative hint in this regard at least suggests in a more concrete way that we will still get it one day. Moreover, according to Bossip and some recently surfaced images, she reportedly went to a recording studio on Saturday (January 18) in New York City, which excited a lot of her fanbase with the idea that she went to record new material for the upcoming release.

However, for every Rihanna fan who had a phenomenal weekend as a result of this report, there are a dozen others who don't believe a thing. The rumors around the new R9 album became so prevalent, rumor-based, and ultimately ephemeral that a lot of people gave up hope. Only time will tell, so don't hold your breath on anything. For example, some online users posited that she instead went to the recording studio for her work on an upcoming Smurfs movie.

Rihanna Reportedly Hits The Studio

Elsewhere, though, we understand why Rihanna's family, business empire, and desire to just live life became a stronger priority for her over the years. She continues to deal with a lot, including her boo A$AP Rocky's assault trial and how this also brought up questions about their marital status. Since the couple did not legally tie the knot despite their movement paralleling that of a marriage, the court ruled that they should refer to the Barbadian superstar as the Harlem MC's "significant other." If album rumors became so big, then you can bet on ring speculation and other questions about their relationship to become just as widespread.

Meanwhile, another recent rumor suggested that Rihanna will appear as a feature on The Weeknd's new album Hurry Up Tomorrow, which comes out later in January. They are just as unverifiable as those that came before, so unless we see something on digital or physical markets, we don't think she will release anything anytime soon. If we just set ourselves up for a surprise rather than a formal rollout, then maybe we will have that much more fun once RiRi finally comes through.

