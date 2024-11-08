Rihanna Sends Fans Into Panic Mode After Hinting At Retirement Again

This can't be happening!

Rihanna keeps fans on the edge of their seats with every move, as they patiently (or desperately) wait for a new album update. However, various hints over the years made fans fear that retirement was right around the corner in this regard, a worry that a recent speech at a Fenty event in Barbados on Thursday night (November 7) fueled once again. "I'm in an industry, right? For music," she expressed in her native country. "And I want to say that music was the thing that got me attention, but God had other plans for me. And I was able to create in ways that were very sincere and genuine, organic, and authentic to the things that I love. So it doesn't even feel like a job.

"But when you bring it home..." Rihanna continued amid crowd cheers. You can check out the full video for yourself by clicking on the "Via" link down below. Of course, all jokes and worries aside, RiRi should absolutely fulfill herself through her career and creativity in any way she sees fit. If music isn't the answer, so be it. We have so much great material already. Fans just hope that they get a definitive answer on whether or not they can expect a new studio album in the future.

Rihanna Performing At The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recordist artist Rihanna performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Another Rihanna feather-ruffler recently came from her thoughts on the 2024 United States presidential election, as she joked about having her young son vote for her instead. She clapped back at a lot of haters who opposed her staunch support of women's reproductive rights and her crucial emphasis on the importance of a fair and peaceful democratic process. We all sadly know how that turned out...