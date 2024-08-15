Rihanna Rumored To Drop New Album And Launch World Tour In 2025

Are we actually getting a comeback?

Rihanna is nothing if not patient. The pop superstar has been teasing fans with new music for nearly a decade. Somehow, there's still no concrete details. That being said, a new report by the UK outlet The Sun claims to have the inside scoop of Ri's upcoming moves. If they are to be believed, fans will get the comeback they've been waiting for. The outlet posited that Rihanna is "on the cusp" of dropping her new album, and will promptly support it with a world tour in 2025.

The claims were made by Sun journalist Jason Hardwick. He promised fans that he had inside info from Rihanna's camp, and the pop star is planning a full-on return to the spotlight. "Rihanna’s ninth album is finally on the cusp of being released," he asserted. If Hardwick's claims are true, then it makes the other news even more thrilling. "[Rihanna is] also in talks for a huge world tour throughout 2025, which has the potential to be one of the biggest comebacks of all time." Furthermore, the outlet posits that Rihanna will keep the momentum from her tour going. She's allegedly considering a headline set at Glastonbury.

Rihanna Confirmed That She's Been Recording

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Rihanna allegedly booked a headline set at the legendary festival in 2023. Her second pregnancy kept her from performing, however. "I understand she is once again at the top of Glastonbury’s list to headline next summer’s event," Hardwick added. The only way to validate these claims, of course, is to find out if they come true. Rihanna has been intensely private when it comes to the rollout for her new album. She told Entertainment Tonight that it took a little bit of time to shake the cobwebs off in the studio. "Music, for me, is a new discovery," she claimed. "I’ve been working on the album for so long that I put all that aside. Now I’m ready to get back in the studio."

As thrilling as it was to know Rihanna was in the studio, fans were dealt a blow in June. The pop star told the outlet that she was starting the album from scratch. Evidently, she wanted to improve on what she'd already recorded. "I’m starting over, but I don’t want to neglect the songs I already have," she noted. "I want to listen to everything with new ears. From my new perspective, and see what.. resonate with me." Rihanna's partner, ASAP Rocky, is slated to make his comeback in August, so hopefully she follows suit.