Rihanna Dons Stunning Feathered Costume For Barbados Festival

The Crop Over Festival in Rihanna's home country of Barbados was a show-stopping affair, and one that she lived up to all the way.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky didn't just celebrate their son Riot's birthday in Barbados, as it seems like they stuck around for even more fun. Moreover, RiRi recently stole the show at her home country's Crop Over Festival this year on Monday (August 5), donning a jewel-heavy carnival costume with feathered wings and a luxurious crown. As she and her friends (including Ayra Starr) partied on a float for the festivities, they said hi to fans and overall seemed to have a fantastic time. For those unaware, Crop Over is a centuries-old gathering celebrating the end of the harvest in Barbados and is similar to Carnival celebrations in Brazil and Trinidad, for example.

During a May interview, Ayra Starr spoke on meeting the "Diamonds" singer for the first time earlier in 2024. "I was like, ‘Wow! Rihanna!’" she shared. "We got to hang out after the event. Just spending time with my idol, the person that inspired me to do all of this, was the most amazing thing. She gave me so many pointers and advice." They linked up over some Fenty collaborations, which has been going strong this year.

Rihanna At Crop Over In Barbados

Elsewhere, though, Rihanna also had to deal with some drama concerning allegations referenced in a new Trap Lore Ross video on Jay-Z, with her former publicist Jonathan Hay shedding some light on these claims. "So I was like, 'F**k Jay-Z,' since he won’t give us any attention and he’s being disrespectful to Amil, who was a single mother," he recalled. "I’m going to get his attention and be disrespectful back to Jay-Z, as Rihanna was the best thing on Def Jam by far.

"I thought Jay-Z was a dirtbag, so I put out the story that Jay-Z was in a love triangle with Rihanna and Beyoncé," Hay told AllHipHop. "That caught fire, sparked conversation, increased radio airplay, press coverage and other forms of attention. I was in an unapologetic ‘by any means necessary’ state of mind." Hay underwent police interrogation as a result of these claims, and Hov and his team forced him to relay a public apology for his efforts.