Rihanna Dons Stunning Feathered Costume For Barbados Festival

BYGabriel Bras Nevares160 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
The Crop Over Festival in Rihanna's home country of Barbados was a show-stopping affair, and one that she lived up to all the way.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky didn't just celebrate their son Riot's birthday in Barbados, as it seems like they stuck around for even more fun. Moreover, RiRi recently stole the show at her home country's Crop Over Festival this year on Monday (August 5), donning a jewel-heavy carnival costume with feathered wings and a luxurious crown. As she and her friends (including Ayra Starr) partied on a float for the festivities, they said hi to fans and overall seemed to have a fantastic time. For those unaware, Crop Over is a centuries-old gathering celebrating the end of the harvest in Barbados and is similar to Carnival celebrations in Brazil and Trinidad, for example.

During a May interview, Ayra Starr spoke on meeting the "Diamonds" singer for the first time earlier in 2024. "I was like, ‘Wow! Rihanna!’" she shared. "We got to hang out after the event. Just spending time with my idol, the person that inspired me to do all of this, was the most amazing thing. She gave me so many pointers and advice." They linked up over some Fenty collaborations, which has been going strong this year.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Adorably Wishes Second Son Riot A Happy 1st Birthday With Photo Dump

Rihanna At Crop Over In Barbados

Elsewhere, though, Rihanna also had to deal with some drama concerning allegations referenced in a new Trap Lore Ross video on Jay-Z, with her former publicist Jonathan Hay shedding some light on these claims. "So I was like, 'F**k Jay-Z,' since he won’t give us any attention and he’s being disrespectful to Amil, who was a single mother," he recalled. "I’m going to get his attention and be disrespectful back to Jay-Z, as Rihanna was the best thing on Def Jam by far.

More Clips

"I thought Jay-Z was a dirtbag, so I put out the story that Jay-Z was in a love triangle with Rihanna and Beyoncé," Hay told AllHipHop. "That caught fire, sparked conversation, increased radio airplay, press coverage and other forms of attention. I was in an unapologetic ‘by any means necessary’ state of mind." Hay underwent police interrogation as a result of these claims, and Hov and his team forced him to relay a public apology for his efforts.

Read More: Rihanna Looks Stunning During Trip To Yankee Stadium

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...