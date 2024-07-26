Rihanna's Former Publicist Discusses Drama Sparked By New Jay-Z Documentary

Rihanna's former publicist has a story to tell.

Rihanna's former publicist spoke out about a new documentary about Jay-Z and new drama that sparked because of it. YouTuber Trap Lore Ross published The Disturbing Death of Jay-Z’s 'Mistress' earlier this month. It centers on the mysterious death of 28-year-old model Cathy “Kori” White, who died in 2011 after suffering a reported brain aneurysm. White allegedly told Jay-Z that she was pregnant with his child prior to her death. Jay-Z was married to Beyoncé, and they were expecting their first child, Blue Ivy. Rumors ran rampant, and many concluded White’s death was more sinister than anyone let on.

The documentary mentioned a publicist named Jonathan Hay. Hay represented Rihanna at the start of her career when she was promoting her debut single, “Pon de Replay.” In the past, Hay admitted to making up a story about Rihanna and Jay having an affair. Hay's goal was increased publicity for his artist, and it was a successful ploy. Following his mention in the new documentary, he took to Instagram to note there was much more to the story. After that, he went to AllHipHop and discussed it further.

Rihanna's Former Publicist Speaks Out About New Jay-Z Documentary

"So I was like 'f*ck Jay-Z,' since he won’t give us any attention and he’s being disrespectful to Amil, who was a single mother," said Hay. "I’m going to get his attention and be disrespectful back to Jay-Z, as Rihanna was the best thing on Def Jam by far. I thought Jay-Z was a dirtbag, so I put out the story that Jay-Z was in a love triangle with Rihanna and Beyoncé, and that caught fire, sparked conversation, increased radio airplay, press coverage and other forms of attention. I was in an unapologetic ‘by any means necessary’ state of mind."