Rihanna Amusingly Flashes Her Friends In Public To Promote Fenty Underwear Line

Some fans were delighted with the post, while other are still eagerly awaiting something else.

Rihanna was seen baring it all in an off-the-cuff style advertisement for her Savage X Fenty underwear and bra lines. In the short clip, Rihanna is seen walking around in public with her friends wearing a plaid skirt and light blue top. Shortly after strutting her stuff, she decides to give her friends a quick peek at the cheeks. The entrepreneurial icon is going quite viral right now because of it, and its why her brand is so widespread. Since sharing the 22 second clip to X (formerly Twitter) in the early evening yesterday, it has been watched over 46.6 million times, has 334,000 likes, 26,000 reshares, and over 5,000 comments. Also helping this post become so likeable is Rihanna's relatable caption, "since I clearly won’t be achieving my six pack til next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties! 🤷🏿‍♀️".

This prompted a lot of fans to chime in on how they feel the same way about their fitness. "Same sista. I fumbled the abs", one user writes". Of course, the failed six-pack is not deterring anyone from pointing out how good Rihanna's backside looks. "That booootyyy thoooo", another adds. Others seem to be trapped too hard with one person penning, "I watched this way too many times already".

Rihanna's Fans Are More Than Fine With Her Flashing Them

While Rihanna was receiving tons of love and praise for this cheeky ad, you knew some were going to ask about new music. "Switch your summer goal to releasing an album", one bluntly states. Everyone knows it's seemed like a millennium since Rihanna gave us her last LP ANTI. Sure, she has popped up for a few features and singles here and there. But no one will be satisfied until a full-length release hits the market.

Fans Also Want That New Album