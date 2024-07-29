Rihanna Looks Stunning During Trip To Yankee Stadium

Rihanna was in attendance for AC Milan's game against Manchester City.

Rihanna turned heads at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Saturday as she traveled to the Bronx to watch AC Milan take on the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City. In doing so, she rocked a cropped black jersey, a Miu Miu miniskirt, and bright red Fenty Puma Avanti sneakers, with a beige baseball cap. She's been making waves on social media for the look. It doesn't appear that ASAP Rocky was present.

She previously turned heads, earlier this week, on Instagram by sharing a video of herself flashing her followers. "Since I clearly won't be achieving my six pack til next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties!" she captioned the post. In the video, she lifts up her skirt to show off a pair of black underwear.

Rihanna Steps Out In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 23: Rihanna walks towards a building on July 23, 2024, while in New. York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

It's far from the first time Rihanna's made headlines for her fashion choices in recent months. Earlier this year, she threw fans into a panic by rocking a shirt with the phrase, "I'm retired," on it. "People got triggered with that retired word," Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight afterward. "They were like 'We're never getting an album now.' No one read the other line, it was something about, 'This is as dressed up as I get.'"