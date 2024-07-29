Rihanna Looks Stunning During Trip To Yankee Stadium

Rihanna turned heads at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Saturday as she traveled to the Bronx to watch AC Milan take on the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City. In doing so, she rocked a cropped black jersey, a Miu Miu miniskirt, and bright red Fenty Puma Avanti sneakers, with a beige baseball cap. She's been making waves on social media for the look. It doesn't appear that ASAP Rocky was present.
She previously turned heads, earlier this week, on Instagram by sharing a video of herself flashing her followers. "Since I clearly won't be achieving my six pack til next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties!" she captioned the post. In the video, she lifts up her skirt to show off a pair of black underwear.
Rihanna Steps Out In New York City
It's far from the first time Rihanna's made headlines for her fashion choices in recent months. Earlier this year, she threw fans into a panic by rocking a shirt with the phrase, "I'm retired," on it. "People got triggered with that retired word," Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight afterward. "They were like 'We're never getting an album now.' No one read the other line, it was something about, 'This is as dressed up as I get.'"
In the same interview, she further revealed that she's actually starting her new album from scratch. "I think that music, for me, is a new discovery," she said. "I'm rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I'm prepared to go back in the studio. I'm gonna start -- give me a second! Yeah, I'm starting over. But I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I'm still in love with." We're not allowed to post the new photos of Rihanna at Yankee Stadium directly here. You can find them at the "Via" link below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rihanna and her new album on HotNewHipHop.
