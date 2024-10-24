Rihanna Praises "GOAT" Kendrick Lamar For Doing Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna performed in 2023.

Rihanna is on the short list of artists who have done the Super Bowl Halftime Show. She's the only artist who has performed at the show while pregnant. She has a unique perspective on the responsibility and the honor that comes with being selected as a Super Bowl performer. This is why she's so excited to see what Kendrick Lamar does with the opportunity. She was recently asked about K. Dot's Halftime gig. She she made it very clear that it is well-deserved.

Rihanna gave her Kendrick Lamar thoughts to Entertainment Tonight. The outlet inquired about her desire to see the rapper perform in New Orleans in 2025. She could not have been more hyped in her response. "GOAT," Rihanna asserted. "He deserves it. I cannot wait to see it." She even thanked Lamar for agreeing to take on the gig. Rihanna, who has a famously rocky personal history with Drake, also gave Lamar flowers for the massive year that he's had. Kendrick Lamar, of course, defeated Drake in massive rap beef that that spawned hits like "Like That" and "Not Like Us."

Rihanna Claims That K Dot United Hip Hop Culture

"Kendrick Lamar is the one that’s supposed to do it right now," Rihanna proclaimed. "We should never doubt him. He’s an amazing artist, top-tier. He had an incredible year." The "Diamonds" singer went as far as to allude to the "Pop Out" show that Lamar hosted on Juneteenth. A show that doubled as a spot from which to bomb on Drake further. "He actually brought so many people together," Rihanna added. "That’s what culture is."