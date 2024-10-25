Rihanna Names Billie Eilish As Her Number One Dream Collaboration

Eilish can't believe it.

Rihanna has always had love for other artists. She has collaborated with tons of rappers and pop stars throughout the years. She's taken the last decade off to focus on her family and fashion line, but she's rumored to have a new album around the corner. The rumors have been boosted by the fact that she's talking about other musicians. She recently praised Kendrick Lamar for playing the upcoming Halftime Show at the Super Bowl. Now, Rihanna has decided to give flowers to Billie Eilish.

Rihanna got on the topic of dream collaborators during a recent interview with Access Hollywood. She was asked who would top of her lists of artists to work with, and she answered Billie Eilish right away. "If I could only do a song with Billie Eilish," Rihanna asserted. "She’s so good." The shout out completely took the "Birds of a Feather" aback. She reposted the interview on her Instagram Story with a caption that can only be described as starstuck. "What in the absolute f*ck oh my god what the f*ck." Eilish has made her adoration of Rihanna very clear in the past.

Billie Eilish Previously Praised Rihanna In Vogue

The singer actually pointed to RiRi when it came to who she thought were the hottest stars on the planet. Eilish spoke on femininity, and the notion of attractiveness, during a 2023 profile with Vogue. During the conversation, the singer determined that Rihanna was the benchmark for beauty. "I think that I decided the other day that I think she’s the hottest person to ever exist in the history of the world," she asserted. The admiration is clearly mutual between the two artists. It's fascinating, however, to consider that Billie Eilish's entire musical career has played out in the time since Rihanna dropped her last album.

Rihanna released Anti in 2016, and has teased new music intermittently since then. She seemed to be hard at work on material during the first half of the year, but we're nearing November and still no word on a release date. It doesn't help that Rihanna's partner, ASAP Rocky, also seems to be stalling with regards to releasing new music. Rihanna claimed that she and Rocky have been in the studio together, so we can only hope they come out of their joint hiatus soon. Maybe there's a Billie Eilish collab around the corner.