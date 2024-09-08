Rihanna Steals The Show At New York Fashion Week To Praise Fenty Beauty's Creative Director

RiRi is always leaving folks stunned.

Rihanna ruffled some feathers online when she seemed to ignore Naomi Campbell at New York Fashion Week recently, but it wasn't all doom and gloom. Moreover, she went to Daily Front Row's NYFW Fashion Media Awards to present the Magazine of the Year award to her good friend and Fenty Beauty's creative director, Jahleel Weaver (as well as his partner Katie Grand, who works with him on Perfect Mag). RiRi donned a $20,000 pink coat over a sheer dress and, with a glass in her hand, gave a speech in Weaver's honor. "I got called for this less than 36 hours ago," she remarked. "I wrote this speech in the car because it’s my friend, and I have to show up for my friend."

Elsewhere, Rihanna is making a lot of other big moves in the worlds of fashion, style, and related endeavors. For example, she recently starred in her first Dior perfume ad, expanding her wealth of product partnerships and potential business opportunities. The Barbadian superstar may not have R9 ready for fans yet, but it's clear that she built an empire that's almost larger than her current musical legacy. That's a tough conversation, though, and it's obvious that she not only treasures her art very deeply, but that it's the origin of all her success and creativity.

Rihanna At Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards For NYFW

But more than all that, Rihanna is happiest to be part of a beautiful family with A$AP Rocky and their children. "It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” the Harlem rapper recently expressed concerning their companionship. “[The relationship] is going great. I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility."

In other Rihanna news, rumors are already starting about the new album and world tour arriving in 2025. Sadly, this is just what happened last year with the Super Bowl halftime show, and the year before that, and the year before that... But we'll be patient. After all, with so much under her belt, we imagine that she only wants and needs to drop music when she really feels like it's special.

