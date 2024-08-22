Rihanna's Savage X Fenty CEO Quits After Just One Year

BYGabriel Bras Nevares354 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 24: Rihanna attends the "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 24, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
Hillary Super received an offer she couldn't refuse from another brand, but we're sure that Rihanna will find another company head soon.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand has grown a lot over the years, netting her a whole lot of profit. But it seems like the company might go through some big changes soon, as a new change in leadership will mark a new era. Moreover, their CEO Hillary Super reportedly left Savage X Fenty and accepted an $18 million offer to work at Victoria's Secret remotely. According to The Star, she will start her new job on September 9, although it's not explicitly confirmed if this is about the specific $18 million offer or other terms. Regardless, this news arrives just over a year after Super started at Savage X Fenty in June of 2023 with an unknown salary. Victoria's Secret broke the news on August 14.

However, we're sure that Rihanna will find a suitable replacement for the role at Savage X Fenty. She might not be stressing out about it too much right now, especially considering that she just enjoyed a vacation in her native Barbados. RiRi went to the Crop Over Festival, spent wholesome time with A$AP Rocky and their kids, and even hung out with friends. Once she gets back to home base and feels rested, she can think about who her next company head will be.

Read More: Rihanna's Former Publicist Discusses Drama Sparked By New Jay-Z Documentary

Rihanna Loses CEO At Savage X Fenty

Furthermore, Rihanna also has a lot to think about concerning her long-awaited ninth studio album. While we know that it's on the way along with rumblings of a 2025 world tour, it's all speculative at the moment. As such, we recommend you just keep your eyes peeled for any significant and official updates on the matter. Until then, many reports about the project remain rooted in rumor.

Meanwhile, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Barbados vacation celebrated their son Riot Rose's first birthday. Their outings and family time contrast a lot with their moves as artists and entrepreneurs, but in a more positive way than most. As such, fans seem quite content with enjoying their content and supporting them in their journey. But they also really want their next great works of art, so any extracurricular elements will fall to the wayside once they arrive.

Read More: Rihanna Looks Stunning During Trip To Yankee Stadium

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...