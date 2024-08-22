Rihanna's Savage X Fenty CEO Quits After Just One Year

Hillary Super received an offer she couldn't refuse from another brand, but we're sure that Rihanna will find another company head soon.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand has grown a lot over the years, netting her a whole lot of profit. But it seems like the company might go through some big changes soon, as a new change in leadership will mark a new era. Moreover, their CEO Hillary Super reportedly left Savage X Fenty and accepted an $18 million offer to work at Victoria's Secret remotely. According to The Star, she will start her new job on September 9, although it's not explicitly confirmed if this is about the specific $18 million offer or other terms. Regardless, this news arrives just over a year after Super started at Savage X Fenty in June of 2023 with an unknown salary. Victoria's Secret broke the news on August 14.

However, we're sure that Rihanna will find a suitable replacement for the role at Savage X Fenty. She might not be stressing out about it too much right now, especially considering that she just enjoyed a vacation in her native Barbados. RiRi went to the Crop Over Festival, spent wholesome time with A$AP Rocky and their kids, and even hung out with friends. Once she gets back to home base and feels rested, she can think about who her next company head will be.

Rihanna Loses CEO At Savage X Fenty

Furthermore, Rihanna also has a lot to think about concerning her long-awaited ninth studio album. While we know that it's on the way along with rumblings of a 2025 world tour, it's all speculative at the moment. As such, we recommend you just keep your eyes peeled for any significant and official updates on the matter. Until then, many reports about the project remain rooted in rumor.

Meanwhile, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Barbados vacation celebrated their son Riot Rose's first birthday. Their outings and family time contrast a lot with their moves as artists and entrepreneurs, but in a more positive way than most. As such, fans seem quite content with enjoying their content and supporting them in their journey. But they also really want their next great works of art, so any extracurricular elements will fall to the wayside once they arrive.