Rihanna Kicks Back Some Shots With Friends In Barbados

Rihanna's really been enjoying her vacation in her home country, going to the Crop Over Festival and spending time with A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna always has a good reason to go back home, and her latest trip to her native Barbados proved why in a wholesome but party-minded way. Moreover, a new video recently surfaced of her taking shots with some friends at a beach bar there over the weekend. The four of them seemed to take tequila shots as indicated by the limes, and RiRi asked the bartender for her name... And if she was allowed to drink at work so they could get her a shot, too. The bartender's name is Rose, which got the singer very happy considering that that's her son Riot's middle name. The quarter (and Rose) cheered to the little one.

Furthermore, this went down at the Thunder Bay Beach Bar in Barbados, and Rihanna enjoyed a lot more when it comes to her travels. She also hit up the Crop Over Festival in a beautiful feathered dress, and A$AP Rocky and the kids are also around to help spread the good times. Overall, even though we see a lot of online content from the "Umbrella" superstar, it's always more heartening to see these smaller, special moments. If only for a fleeting moment, it brings us as spectators closer and provides a relatable moment of reprieve through the joys of friendship... And tequila, too.

Rihanna Cheers To Her Son Riot Rose With Friends In Barbados

Elsewhere, rumors are running rampant online that Rihanna will drop her long-anticipated album soon and will tour the world in 2025. Of course, we know what you're thinking: been there, done that, and it's been eight years of the same headline. Nevertheless, we doubt that anticipation or desperate hype for R9 will die down until it actually comes out. So be ready for a whole lot more reports and speculative gossip where that came from.