Rihanna Catches Heat For Allegedly Ignoring Naomi Campbell At New York Fashion Week

BYGabriel Bras Nevares362 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards - Inside
Rihanna at The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards held at The Rainbow Room, 30 Rockefeller Plaza on September 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)
How has this supposed beef not been cleared up yet?

Rihanna and Naomi Campbell have had beef rumors swirling around them for years now, none of which have really manifested into anything concrete. That being said, we don't really blame folks for assuming that they don't like each other given what little we have seen. For example, both superstars attended a New York Fashion Week event on Friday (September 6). The Dior partner went up to greet a man who was sitting right next to Campbell, and RiRi didn't seem to acknowledge her at all. You can see this for yourself in the video down below, which many fans are treating as gospel.

Furthermore, for those unaware, Naomi Campbell denied that she and Rihanna had any sort of issues back in 2021. As for what the origin of this whole thing is, we're not sure, although many assume that it's just a competitive relationship in the worlds of media, fashion, and more. It's far from Campbell's only big-name celebrity interaction this year, though, which shouldn't really be surprising considering her overwhelming fame. She sat front row with Kendrick Lamar (or rather, the other way around, since she's the fashion icon here) for Chanel's runaway earlier this year.

Read More: Summer Walker Poses With Naomi Campbell Leading Fans To Claim They Look Alike

Rihanna & Naomi Campbell's NYFW Interaction... Or Lack Thereof

Elsewhere, Rihanna doesn't have to worry about people like Naomi Campbell when her husband A$AP Rocky is right there to sing her praises. "It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” he told Billboard of their bond. “[The relationship] is going great. I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility."

However, RiRi might have to make some major moves in her fashion-related businesses soon. Her CEO for Savage X Fenty quit after a year, instead taking a position at Victoria's Secret. It's unclear how this will impact Rihanna's endeavors, and we still don't have much news as to what the next steps are. If only there was a supermodel with decades of experience and plenty of style and business acumen to ask advice from...

Read More: Rihanna Kicks Back Some Shots With Friends In Barbados

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...